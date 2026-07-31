Haryana unveils draft rules for extension, guest lecturers' service security

The state government has placed in the public domain the draft rules for implementing the Haryana Extension Lecturers and Guest Lecturers (Security of Service) Act, 2025, paving way for defining the service conditions, remuneration, leave entitlements and disciplinary framework for eligible extension and guest lecturers serving in government colleges across the state.

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The Department of Higher Education has invited comments and suggestions from stakeholders and the general public within 15 days of publication of the notice. The proposed Haryana Extension Lecturers and Guest Lecturers (Security of Service) Rules, 2026, have been framed under Section 10 of the Act.

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According to the draft rules, eligible extension and guest lecturers who have completed at least five years of cumulative service, with remuneration received for a minimum of 240 days in a year, would be considered for security of service benefits. The government also proposes the creation of a dedicated online portal. The eligible extension lecturers and guest lecturers will upload their details on the portal to be verified by their Principal and DDO concerned.

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The draft rules specifically provide for re-adjustment of surplus secured employees under various circumstances. In case the secured employee is surplus in his/her subject, in any of the government colleges in the state, a list of such secured employees shall be sent to the directorate for their adjustment in any other government college, where workload is available.

Similarly, secured female employees — in case of marriage — may file representation with a copy of marriage certificate for re-adjustment in another district and the employees suffering from chronic diseases may also seek transfer to another district upon submission of a medical certificate issued by the Chief Medical Officer.

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Employees facing family circumstances or the death of a spouse will be eligible for re-adjustment by furnishing an affidavit or death certificate. The Directorate may also re-adjust secured employees to any government college where sufficient workload is available.

The proposed framework grants secured employees a consolidated monthly remuneration of Rs 57,700, along with an annual increment of 2 per cent and dearness allowance at rates notified by the state government from time to time. Female secured employees would be entitled to maternity leave of up to six months, while male employees would receive 15 days of paternity leave.

Moreover, a secured employee who has been bitten by a rabid animal may be granted special casual leave up to five days for anti-rabbit treatment subject to production of medical certificate of bed rest from the competent medical authorities.

The draft rules also lay down detailed conduct and punishment provisions, including prohibitions on political activities, strikes, criticism of government and private trade or employment. The Higher Education Department said all suggestions received within the stipulated period would be examined before finalising the rules.