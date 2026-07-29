Haryana unveils MSME & export policy, targets Rs 55,000 crore investment and 5 lakh jobs

Inspired by the national vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, ‘Make in India’ and ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’, the Haryana Government on Tuesday launched the Haryana Progressive MSME & Export Promotion Policy 2026, describing it as the state's most comprehensive and ambitious framework for the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

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Marking Haryana's 60-year development journey, the government has rolled out 60 transformative initiatives under the new policy to strengthen and expand the ecosystem of more than 14 lakh MSMEs across the state.

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The policy sets an ambitious target of attracting over Rs 55,000 crore in manufacturing investments, generating more than five lakh new jobs, and doubling Haryana's exports within the next five years, further establishing the state as a leading destination for manufacturing, entrepreneurship and global trade.

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Presenting the policy vision, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the initiative goes beyond industrial expansion and seeks to make Haryana's economy more competitive, technology-driven and export-oriented.

The policy is built around six strategic pillars — finance, infrastructure, technology, exports, sustainability and skill development — creating a comprehensive support ecosystem for MSMEs at every stage of growth.

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With its focus on investment, innovation, exports, sustainability and employment, the Haryana Progressive MSME & Export Promotion Policy 2026 seeks to position the state as a major industrial and export hub over the coming decade.

Financial aid for MSMEs

To encourage new investments, small industries will receive a capital subsidy ranging from 15 to 30 per cent. Recognising the growing role of innovation and entrepreneurship, the government will also establish a Rs 200-crore Venture Capital Fund to provide financial backing to start-ups and emerging MSME enterprises.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the state will introduce the Haryana MSME Insurance Scheme, under which enterprises will receive assistance of up to 33 per cent of their insurance premium, helping businesses mitigate risks arising from unforeseen circumstances.

Focus on growth sectors

The policy extends support across both traditional and emerging industries, including automotive and auto components, electric vehicles, aerospace and defence, engineering products, electrical and electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, rubber and plastics, footwear, renewable energy, textiles and apparel, food processing, and agri-based industries.

To boost digital exports, enterprises selling products through e-commerce platforms will be reimbursed 75 per cent of platform fees, up to Rs 2 lakh annually for five consecutive years.

The government will also launch a Virtual Global MSME Portal to connect Haryana-based enterprises with international markets and expand export opportunities.

Green growth and innovation

In line with sustainability goals, the state will establish the Haryana Green Investments Fund with an initial corpus of Rs 100 crore to promote clean energy, green technologies and environmentally sustainable industrial projects.

Industries setting up Research and Development (R&D) Centres will be eligible for financial assistance covering 50 per cent of project costs, subject to a maximum grant of Rs 5 crore. Companies establishing in-house Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratories will receive 33 per cent financial support.

To encourage renewable energy adoption, industries installing solar rooftop systems will be provided a 30 per cent subsidy.

Environmental Compliance Incentives

The policy also incentivises environmentally responsible industrial practices. Industries setting up Effluent Treatment Plants (ETPs) will receive assistance of 25 per cent of project costs, up to Rs 1 crore.

Similarly, units adopting Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems will be eligible for financial assistance amounting to 25 per cent of the project cost, with a ceiling of Rs 5 crore.

Officials said these measures are aimed at balancing rapid industrial growth with environmental sustainability.

Employment generation

To promote local employment and skill development, industries hiring Haryana youth will offer minimum financial assistance ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.20 lakh per employee annually.

The government believes the incentives will not only generate large-scale employment opportunities but also help create a skilled workforce aligned with the needs of modern industry.