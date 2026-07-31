Haryana unveils town planning scheme for residential plotted housing for small municipalities

To check unauthorised colonies and encourage planned residential areas, Haryana has notified a town planning scheme for residential plotted housing in municipal towns where the provisions of the controlled area are not applicable.

Advertisement

The scheme is applicable to 66 municipal councils and municipal committees falling in the state's low-potential urban development zone, including Bhiwani, Fatehabad, Jind, Kaithal, Sirsa, Jhajjar, Narnaul, Hansi, Charkhi Dadri, Nuh, Gohana, Samalkha, Ambala Sadar and several other smaller towns.

Advertisement

Urban development in Haryana is governed by the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963, the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973, and the Haryana Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

Advertisement

Under these legislative frameworks, the Town and Country Planning Department/Urban Local Bodies Department declares controlled areas and publishes Development Plans (DPs) that serve as statutory instruments for regulating land use, guiding spatial growth, and planning infrastructure within controlled areas.

However, in municipalities that are at the initial stage of urban development, there is no need to declare a controlled area to avoid undue restrictions. In the absence of a town planning scheme for residential plotted housing within the municipal towns, the housing requirement is only met through unauthorised colonies.

Advertisement

To address the challenges of unauthorised colonisation, there is a pressing need for a comprehensive and responsive policy framework, said the notification, dated July 30, issued by Commissioner and Secretary, Urban Local Bodies Department, Ashok Kumar Meena.

The scheme was approved by the Haryana Cabinet on July 28.

Salient features

Under the scheme, the developers will be allowed to undertake plotted housing projects on a minimum area of 5 acres, while there is no maximum area limit. The site has to be approachable from an existing minimum 33-feet-wide road.

The minimum area of a plot can be 50 sq m while the upper limit is 250 sq m.

Further, out of the total residential plots, the developer has to provide at least 50 per cent residential plots having a maximum area of 150 sq m.

The maximum area allowed under residential and commercial plots is 65 per cent of the scheme area. However, the maximum area allowed under commercial use is 5 per cent of the scheme area.

No separate EWS category plots shall be provided.

The maximum area under organised open space has to be 7.5 per cent of the scheme area, which must be provided in a single pocket of regular shape. Further, no public utility site is allowed in the green area.

The ground coverage, FAR, basement, height, parking, etc. will be as per the Haryana Building Code, 2017 as amended from time to time.

The minimum width of internal roads in the scheme must be 10 metres. Registration of independent floors on a plot is allowed.

The developer has to make its own arrangements for internal services, i.e., metalling of roads, paving of footpaths, turfing and plantation with trees of open spaces, street lighting, adequate and wholesome water supply, sewers and drains both for storm and sullage water, and necessary provision for their treatment and disposal.

The developer must transfer 5 per cent of the area of the scheme free of cost to the Municipality concerned for the provision of community facilities. Alternatively, the developer will have an option to develop such area on its own or through a third party, subject to the condition that the cost shall not be “loaded/levied on the residents of the scheme.”

The developer has to make mandatory provision within the site for the segregation of solid waste. An area of not less than 50 square metres must be earmarked and suitably designed for segregation, storage, and handling of solid waste in accordance with applicable norms and guidelines as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, as amended from time to time.

The developer must mandatorily obtain registration of the project with HRERA. No sale, advertising or booking is allowed prior to such registration.

“All such projects shall be completed within five years from the date of grant of permission,” said the notification. However, an extension of two years is allowed on payment equivalent to the license renewal fee.

Developers will also remain responsible for maintaining roads, parks and public utilities for five years after completion before handing them over to the local authority free of cost.