DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana using borrowed funds to repay interest on loans: CAG

Haryana using borrowed funds to repay interest on loans: CAG

Dduring 2020-25, the government utilised between 53 per cent and 67 per cent of its current borrowings for repayment of earlier borrowings

article_Author
Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:51 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only
Advertisement

Pointing to the grim financial situation of the Haryana Government, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has said the state is using borrowed funds mainly to meet current consumption and repay loan interest, rather than for capital creation or development activities.

The CAG, in its report tabled in the state legislative Assembly on September 1, said during 2020-25, the government utilised between 53 per cent and 67 per cent of its current borrowings for repayment of earlier borrowings (principal) as against between 19 per cent and 50 per cent during 2015-16 to 2019-20.

Advertisement

“A large share of borrowings going towards debt repayment and revenue spending limits fiscal space and increases dependence on debt for routine needs. During the year 2024-25, only 14 per cent of the current borrowings were utilised for capital expenditure. Thus, the borrowing funds were being used mainly for meeting current consumption and repayment of earlier borrowings instead of capital expenditure,” said the report.

Advertisement

The outstanding fiscal liabilities of Haryana increased from Rs 1.21 lakh crore at the end of 2015-16 to Rs 3.61 lakh crore at the end of 2024-25. The debt-GSDP ratio remained high, fluctuating between 24.36 per cent and 32.68 per cent, indicating sustained pressure on debt sustainability, said the CAG.

Total liabilities of a state government comprise Internal Debt (which includes market loans, ways and means advances from the RBI, special securities issued to the National Small Savings Fund, and loans from financial institutions, etc.), loans and advances from the Central government, and Public Account Liabilities, which include small savings, provident funds and reserve funds bearing interest.

Advertisement

The Internal Debt of Haryana increased by Rs 1.07 lakh crore (52.24 per cent) from Rs 2.04 lakh crore in 2020-21 to Rs 3.11 lakh crore in 2024-25. An amount of Rs 21,936 crore was paid towards interest on internal debt during 2024-25, it said.

Debt profile

The CAG says that of the outstanding public debt (Internal Debt of Rs 3.11 lakh crore and Rs 5,328 crore loans from Centre) of Rs 3.16 lakh crore

payable during 2024-25 to 2034-35, debt of Rs 23,959 crore (7.58 per cent) is payable in 2025-26. Further, Rs 1.28 lakh crore (40.55

per cent) is payable between 2026-27 and 2031-32, while the remaining 51.87 per cent (Rs 1.64 lakh crore) is payable after over seven years.

“Annual outgo in the shape of Public Debt repayment will be approximately Rs 21,725 crore during the next seven years up to 2031-32; besides, the interest outgo for this debt will also be paid. The outgo on account of repayment of outstanding Public Debt along with interest may further go up with the increase in the borrowing requirement of the state to recover the resource gap,” it said.

The subsidy bill of the state has increased from Rs 7,650 crore in 2020-21 to Rs 11,639 crore in 2024-25.

Capital expenditure

Capital expenditure includes expenditure on the acquisition of land, building, machinery, equipment, investment in shares, loans and advances by the government to public sector undertakings (PSUs) and other parties.

It declined from Rs 20,158 crore in 2015-16 to Rs 6,796 crore in 2020-21, with year-on-year fluctuations. From 2020-21 to 2023-24, it showed a steadily rising trend, then declined to Rs 15,641 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 19,976 crore in 2023-24.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts