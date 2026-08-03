Haryana varsity business incubation centre invites startup ideas for agriculture, allied sectors

The Agri-Business Incubation Centre (ABIC) of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar, has invited online applications for Cohort-8 for innovative idea, product, process, or technology that addresses a challenge in agriculture or allied sectors.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof BR Kamboj said the ABIC has been providing opportunities for entrepreneurs to transform agricultural innovations, products and technologies into successful startups. The selected startups will receive one month of incubation and entrepreneurship training along with grant aid of up to Rs 25 lakh under the RKVY-RAFTAAR scheme, the VC added. The last date to apply is September 10.

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As per the conditions, researchers, farmers and unemployed individuals from the state are eligible to apply. There is no age limit, no mandatory educational qualification and no category restriction for applicants. Applications will be accepted only online. The application link and detailed guidelines are available on the HAU website.

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The selected startups will receive one month of free incubation and entrepreneurship training. ABIC aims to support participants from “Idea to Enterprise” by providing technical, business and intellectual property guidance. The VC said that ABIC had received the ‘Best Incubation Centre Award’ from Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel in 2021 and a certificate of appreciation from ex-CM Manohar Lal Khattar in 2022.

Kamboj said the centre had facilitated the filing and publication of 50 Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) applications for startups and provided free incubation and training to 280 participants. The ABIC has enabled 77 startups to secure approximately Rs 10 crore in government grants so far, he added.

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“The ABIC-supported startups have collectively generated over Rs 20 crore in business turnover. These startups have created more than 1,500 employment opportunities. They have established a strong network of scientists, industry experts, investors and mentors and more than 1,00,000 farmers have benefited from technologies developed by ABIC-supported startups, helping improve farm productivity and profitability,” the VC added.

CM Nayab Singh Saini had also honoured ABIC startup founders like Nitin Lalit and Virender Bajwan with the Udyan Ratna Award in May 2026. Besides, renowned beekeeper and entrepreneur Subhash Kamboj has received several national and state-level honours, including the Millionaire Farmer of India Award. His work has been appreciated twice by PM Narendra Modi during the Mann Ki Baat programme and he has also been invited to the PM’s residence and by the Governor of Haryana, the VC added.