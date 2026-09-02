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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Varsity, college teachers hold dharna at Kurukshetra University

Haryana: Varsity, college teachers hold dharna at Kurukshetra University

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Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 09:31 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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Kurukshetra University. File
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Expressing concern over the long-pending demands of teachers and employees of the higher education institutions across Haryana, the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (HFUCTO) staged a dharna at Kurukshetra University on Tuesday.

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Representatives of various university and college teachers’ associations participated in the dharna. Their demands include withdrawal of the letter issued by the finance department regarding treating the posts in state universities that remain unfilled for a period of four years from the date of approval as “deemed abolished”.

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Dr Jitender Khatkar, president, HFUCTO, said the dharna was organised to draw the attention of the government towards the genuine issues of teachers and employees and to seek their favourable resolution.

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He stated, “The proposed abolition of sanctioned vacant posts, enhancement of the age of superannuation to 65 years in universities and colleges, uncertainty regarding pension benefits, disparities in service conditions and the continued dependence on SFS arrangements are affecting the higher education system. A memorandum has been submitted to the VC of Kurukshetra University for the CM, demanding that the government must take note of our demands and initiate concrete measures for their early resolution.”

Dr Rajender Parmar, president, HCTA, said the issues are connected with the overall quality and future of higher education. Dr Narender Chahar, vice-president, All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organisation, said the government should withdraw the letter under which sanctioned vacant posts in universities, if not filled within four years from the date of approval by the finance department, are to be considered as deemed abolished.

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