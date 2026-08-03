Haryana: Varsity students across state take anti-drug pledge

Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, organised the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ at its Prem Nagar campus under the joint aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and MY Bharat. The nationwide campaign, themed ‘Youth Against Addiction,’ was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Deepti Dharmani congratulated CBLU athlete Seema Kaliramana on her recent sporting achievement and emphasised that India’s youth are its greatest strength. She urged students to stay away from substance abuse and adopt healthy lifestyles through sports, yoga and meditation, stating that only an empowered and addiction-free youth can realise the vision of a developed India.

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The programme featured an awareness session by experts on the harmful effects of substance abuse, a poster-making competition, street plays, cultural performances and a signature campaign promoting the message of a drug-free society. Winners of the poster-making competition were honoured by the VC. The event concluded with participants taking a collective pledge to spread awareness about drug abuse in society.

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PM’s address telecast live

Sonepat: PM Narendra Modi interacted with more than one crore students from over 28,000 locations across the country via video conferencing on Sunday as part of the nationwide ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva – Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’. A live telecast of the PM’s address was organised in Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU) in Rai, Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University for Science and Technology (DCRUST) at Murthal and the Sports University of Haryana (SUOH).

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The SUOH was designated as the district centre for Sonepat, where students of the SUOH and Motilal Nehru School of Sports (MNSS) assembled in the auditorium and joined the PM’s programme through live video conferencing. During the programme, the students collectively took the pledge to remain drug-free under the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva – Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’.