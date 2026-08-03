DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana: Varsity students across state take anti-drug pledge

Haryana: Varsity students across state take anti-drug pledge

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 09:05 AM Aug 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students take part in an awareness session at Bhiwani varsity.
Advertisement

Chaudhary Bansi Lal University (CBLU), Bhiwani, organised the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ at its Prem Nagar campus under the joint aegis of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, and MY Bharat. The nationwide campaign, themed ‘Youth Against Addiction,’ was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Deepti Dharmani congratulated CBLU athlete Seema Kaliramana on her recent sporting achievement and emphasised that India’s youth are its greatest strength. She urged students to stay away from substance abuse and adopt healthy lifestyles through sports, yoga and meditation, stating that only an empowered and addiction-free youth can realise the vision of a developed India.

Advertisement

The programme featured an awareness session by experts on the harmful effects of substance abuse, a poster-making competition, street plays, cultural performances and a signature campaign promoting the message of a drug-free society. Winners of the poster-making competition were honoured by the VC. The event concluded with participants taking a collective pledge to spread awareness about drug abuse in society.

Advertisement

PM’s address telecast live

Sonepat: PM Narendra Modi interacted with more than one crore students from over 28,000 locations across the country via video conferencing on Sunday as part of the nationwide ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva – Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’. A live telecast of the PM’s address was organised in Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU) in Rai, Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University for Science and Technology (DCRUST) at Murthal and the Sports University of Haryana (SUOH).

Advertisement

The SUOH was designated as the district centre for Sonepat, where students of the SUOH and Motilal Nehru School of Sports (MNSS) assembled in the auditorium and joined the PM’s programme through live video conferencing. During the programme, the students collectively took the pledge to remain drug-free under the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva – Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts