Home / Haryana / Haryana Veer & Shaheedi Diwas:Dedicated to Lt Vinay Narwal, ‘Wall of Valour’ inaugurated at alma mater in Karnal

Lt Narwal lost his life during Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir on April 22 this year

Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:47 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, MLA Jagmohan Anand, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and family members of Lt Vinay Narwal at St Kabir Public School in Karnal on Tuesday.
On Haryana Veer and Shaheedi Diwas, people of Karnal paid tributes Lt Vinay Narwal, who lost his life during the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir on April 22 this year, as a ‘Wall of Valour’ dedicated to him was inaugurated on Tuesday at St Kabir Public School — Lieutenant Narwal’s alma mater.

Cadets pay tribute at the ‘Wall of Valour’ at St Kabir Public School on Tuesday.

The memorial includes his uniform, cap, mementoes, and collection of photographs that narrate the stories of his valour and the armed forces’ gallantry.

An exhibition of modern weapons of the armed forces, under Western Command, and the Haryana Police was a key attraction amongst the youngsters.

The purpose of the exhibition was to promote awareness among the public about the defence forces, and to encourage youngsters to join the armed forces.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan; Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand; Karnal Mayor Renu Bala Gupta; SDM Anubhav Mehta; Lieutenant Narwal’s father Rajesh Narwal, grandfather Hawa Singh, and sister Srishti; and school director Nirmaljit Chawla, chairman Col PS Bindra (retd); deputy director Angad Bindra, and principal Parveen Kaur were among the attendees of the event.

Kalyan regarded Lieutenant Narwal as Haryana’s brave son, who sacrificed his life during the Pahalgam attack, while Anand said that such sacrifice could never be forgotten. Gupta said, under Operation Sindoor, terrorist hideouts were destroyed.

People get a glimpse of a robotic mule.

Lieutenant Narwal’s father expressed gratitude to the school for organising the exhibition and dedicating a wall to his son. At the exhibition, visitors were made aware about the supreme sacrifice made by India’s soldiers in defending the nation.

The exhibition showcased weapons used by the armed forces and the Haryana Police during different operations, including Operation Sindoor.

“We are thankful to armed forces and the Haryana Police for giving us an opportunity to hold this exhibition. In a first, the Army, Navy, Air Force and Haryana Police displayed their weapons on a single platform,” Bindra said. “The ‘Wall of Valour’ has been set up at the school’s first-floor corridor and can even be viewed from the outside, ensuring that the spirit of courage and patriotism is visible to all. The collection of memorabilia took five months to assemble, with contributions from Lieutenant Narwal’s family, and the Navy.”

The school director said the ‘Wall of Valour’ would motivate young minds to join the armed forces.

