Haryana Vidhan Sabha panel visits Karnal medical college, reviews facilities

Parveen Arora
Karnal, January 21
A group of paramedical students of B.Sc (OT) of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) on Saturday accused an OT master of the medical college for physical and mental harassment to them.
They handed over a seven pages complaint to Seema Trikha, Badkhal MLA, and chairperson of Haryana Vidhan Sabha Committee on Education, Technical, Vocational, Medical Education, Research and Health Services during the visit of the Committee in the premises.
The team members directed the internal complaint committee of the college to inquire into the issue and submit a report in 15-days. The accused has been sent on one month leave.
