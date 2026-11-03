Haryana Vidhan Sabha to hold special session on November 26 to mark Constitution Day

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, while addressing a press conference following the Cabinet meeting held in Chandigarh on Tuesday, said that a special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha would be convened on November 26 to mark Constitution Day as part of the Constitution Fortnight celebrations. Various aspects of the Constitution would be discussed during the special session.

Director General, Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department, Dr. Aditya Dahiya, and Additional Director Capt. Manish Lohan were also present on the occasion.

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CM predicts BJP government in Punjab

Responding to questions about Punjab politics, the Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), asserting that the time had come for a BJP-led government in Punjab.

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He alleged that both the Congress and AAP had made tall promises to the people but failed to fulfil them. While the Congress had promised employment in every household, AAP had pledged to provide jobs to 25 lakh people. He said that five years had passed and AAP must explain to the youth of Punjab how many people had actually been provided with employment.

Targeting AAP over its promises to farmers and women, the Chief Minister alleged that the party had exploited farmers and disappointed women by failing to fulfil its promise of financial assistance. He questioned what AAP had actually done for farmers and women after coming to power, despite making extensive promises before forming governments in Delhi and Punjab.

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Responding to a question about attempts to prevent him from attending political programmes in Punjab and alleged threats to event organisers, the Chief Minister said that efforts were being made to prevent the Haryana Chief Minister from entering Punjab and that pressure was being exerted on those organising such programmes. He alleged that these developments reflected a disturbing aspect of the Punjab Government's functioning.