Haryana Vigilance announces Rs 1 lakh reward for trapping corrupt Class-I officers

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) will give a cash reward of up to Rs 1 lakh to a Vigilance team that apprehends a Class-I officer while accepting a bribe. A person who provides credible information and assists in the arrest of a corrupt officer will be eligible for 30 per cent of the prescribed reward amount.

Bureau Chief Dr Arshinder Singh Chawla announced this at the third quarterly review meeting at its Panchkula headquarters on Wednesday.

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He said complainants play a crucial role in successful trap operations and directed officers to treat them with dignity, sensitivity and respect. Complainants, he said, must be encouraged to report corruption without hesitation.

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The bureau has identified 190 officials and employees against whom complaints of demanding bribes for official work were received, and placed them on a special list titled ‘Don’t Move Without Money’. Six have been arrested in raids so far. Dr Chawla directed officers to closely scrutinise complaints against them and take strict action wherever allegations are substantiated.

The bureau conducted 64 raids in the third quarter, taking the nine-month total to 155 across its seven ranges.

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The bureau registered 90 inquiries in nine months, 44 of them in the third quarter, and forwarded reports of 60 to the government. Twenty reports were sent in the third quarter.

Chawla called for wider awareness of the mobile app in all districts and directed that every input received through it be verified. He cautioned that action would be taken under the law against anyone deliberately submitting false or misleading information.

Four teams were honoured on Wednesday for outstanding performance, and the work of DSP Surinder Kumar and other officers and employees was appreciated.