Haryana Vigilance Bureau compiles list of 140 ‘corrupt’ officials in state

State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) chief Arshinder Singh Chawla said on Wednesday that they had prepared a list of 140 officers and employees across the state, who allegedly did not perform duties without accepting bribes.

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Don’t consider rank, influence “While taking action, no consideration should be given to the accused’s rank, position, influence, or social standing. If even one corrupt officer or employee is caught red-handed every day in the state, it will have a far-reaching impact. Others will think several times before demanding or accepting a bribe.” — Arshinder Singh Chawla, SV&ACB chief

He clarified that the list had not been prepared to target any individual, but to provide relief to the public from corrupt practices. He said the list had been compiled in a transparent manner.

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He said if officers had information regarding other corrupt officials or employees, they should update the list and submit it to the SV&ACB headquarters within a week so that the anti-corruption campaign could be made even more effective.

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To encourage officers, he said those who caught accused persons red-handed while accepting bribes of Rs 2 lakh or more will be honoured with a Class-I Certificate.

He directed all range officers to widely publicise the bureau’s toll-free helpline numbers 1800-180-2022 and 1064, along with the complaint registration process.

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He instructed that awareness boards be displayed at government offices, public places, markets, and other crowded locations.

Meanwhile, gold medals were presented to those who conducted 10 ‘trap’ operations during the first six months of 2026. The recipients include Inspector Jagjeet, ASI Reenu, Head Constable Navin Kumar, EASI Sukhvinder, and Exemptee Head Constable Dinesh.

Silver medals were awarded to those who conducted more than five trap operations. The recipients included Inspector Jakir Hussain, ASI Naveen, ASI Jitender, Exemptee Head Constable Ejaz, and Constable Sachin.