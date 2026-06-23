Haryana Vigilance chargesheets nine in Rs 150-crore Kotak bank scam

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Pushpinder Singh, who was serving as Deputy Vice-President at the bank, is accused of orchestrating the siphoning of government funds from the civic body's fixed deposits through fraudulent bank accounts and layered financial transactions. A senior accounts officer of the Municipal Corporation, Vikas Kaushik, has also been named as one of the principal accused.

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According to the chargesheet, MC Panchkula maintained 16 fixed deposits with the bank amounting to Rs 145.03 crore, with a maturity value of Rs 158.02 crore. Suspicion arose after 11 fixed deposits worth Rs 59.58 crore matured on February 16 and civic officials were allegedly provided conflicting bank statements that did not match the Corporation's records.

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The investigation revealed that Pushpinder Singh, in connivance with Vikas Kaushik, allegedly opened two fraudulent bank accounts in the name of MC Panchkula and transferred government funds from legitimate accounts into these fake accounts. The money was then routed to private individuals before eventually reaching Singh.

The chargesheet names former relationship manager Dalip Raghav, Swati Tomar, Rajat Dahra, Kapil Kumar, Sonia, Priyanka Raijada and Neha Samar Ranga among the accused.

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Investigators said Rs 88.17 crore was transferred to Rajat Dahra, Rs 31.58 crore to Swati Tomar, Rs 2.36 crore to Kapil Kumar and Rs 1.41 crore to Vinod Kumar, a resident of Rajpura, who died on August 17, 2024.

According to the SV&ACB, Rajat Dahra recruited Swati Tomar and Kapil Kumar to open bank accounts used for routing the diverted funds. The probe further alleges that Dahra and Pushpinder Singh obtained signed blank cheques and SIM cards from them to facilitate multiple banking transactions and conceal the money trail.

The investigation also found that Singh allegedly received nearly Rs 33 crore from the fraud proceeds. The money was allegedly used to purchase luxury vehicles, besides making substantial payments towards immovable property. The chargesheet states that these assets were sold by March 2026.

Dalip Raghav allegedly arranged forged official stamps of MC Panchkula officers, helped open fraudulent bank accounts, submitted forged bank statements, prepared fake debit letters and changed the Corporation's registered email address to divert official communications.

Sonia, a resident of Kharar, allegedly received Rs 50 lakh through two forged cheques and transferred the funds to other accounts. The probe further revealed that nearly Rs 70 crore was ultimately routed to Sunny Garg and Priyanka Garg, with investigators alleging that Pushpinder Singh even charged interest on unsecured loans extended to Sunny Garg. The alleged fraud is stated to have continued since 2018.