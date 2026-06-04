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Home / Haryana / Haryana vigilance department to launch mobile app for corruption complaints

Haryana vigilance department to launch mobile app for corruption complaints

Videos, photographic evidence of corruption can be submitted directly to SV&ACB

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:42 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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Department averaging one successful raid every alternate working day, says chief.
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The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) is set to launch a mobile application for registration of complaints. The app will enable citizens to submit videos, photographs and other evidence of corruption directly to the bureau.

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While addressing a press conference on Thursday, SV&ACB chief AS Chawla explained that the proposed app was being designed with maximum simplicity and citizen-friendliness in mind. Critically, the app would give complainants the option to report corruption anonymously, and all information received will be duly verified and acted upon.

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According to Chawla, during the first five months of 2026, the bureau registered a total of 83 criminal cases as part of a sustained anti-corruption drive. Of these, 67 were trap operations during which officials, employees and private individuals were caught red-handed while accepting bribes. "Across 117 working days from January to May, this makes for an average of one successful raid every alternate day," he added.

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Chawla said between January 1 and May 31, the bureau registered 40 departmental inquiries involving officials from a wide cross-section of departments, including town planners, tehsildars, Block Development and Panchayat Officers, senior accounts and medical officials. Of these, 36 inquiries have been completed and departmental action has been recommended against 63 gazetted officers and 10 non-gazetted employees. In addition, four separate cases have resulted in recommendations to register criminal cases against 3 gazetted officers, 1 non-gazetted employee and 16 private individuals.

Chawla noted that among the 67 persons arrested in trap operations, the accused included 8 Group-B officers, 51 Group-C employees and 9 private individuals. In all cases, FIRs have been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and investigations are underway.

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Following investigation, 20 accused were convicted across 18 cases during this period, including officers, employees and private individuals from various departments. In the majority of cases, courts imposed sentences of up to five years of rigorous imprisonment.

No expenses for complainants 

Additionally, Chawla announced that the revolving fund mechanism was being streamlined to ease the financial burden on complainants. Henceforth, any amount spent by a complainant to facilitate a trap operation would be reimbursed from the revolving fund within 15 to 20 days. The reform is expected to significantly boost public confidence in and engagement with the bureau.

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