Haryana Vigilance prepares list of 140 officials facing repeated bribery complaints

State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) chief Arshinder Singh Chawla on Wednesday informed that they have identified and prepared a list of 140 officers and employees across the state. Repeated complaints have been received against them, alleging that they do not perform official duties without accepting bribes.

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He clarified that the list has not been prepared to target any individual, but solely to provide relief to the public from corrupt practices. He emphasised that the list has been compiled in a completely impartial and transparent manner.

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He directed that if officers in any range have information regarding other corrupt officials or employees, they should update the list and submit it to the SV&ACB headquarters within one week so that the anti-corruption campaign can be made even more effective.

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Chawla said that the bureau’s objective is not only to catch corrupt officials but also to strengthen a culture of honesty, transparency, and accountability across the government system.

He instructed officers that while taking action, no consideration should be given to the accused’s rank, position, influence, or social standing.

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He remarked, “If even one corrupt officer or employee is caught red-handed every day in the state, it will have a far-reaching impact. Others will think several times before demanding or accepting a bribe, resulting in a gradual improvement in the overall system.”

To encourage and motivate officers, Chawla announced that officers who successfully catch accused persons red-handed while accepting bribes of Rs 2 lakh or more will be honoured with a Class-I Certificate.

Chawla directed all range officers to widely publicise the bureau’s toll-free helpline numbers 1800-180-2022 and 1064, along with the complaint registration process.

He instructed that awareness boards be displayed at government offices, public places, markets, and other crowded locations so that citizens can easily report corruption.

During the meeting, officers and employees, who made significant contributions to the fight against corruption, were honoured with gold and silver medals.

Gold medals were presented to officers and employees who successfully conducted 10 trap operations during the first six months of 2026. The recipients included Inspector Jagjeet; ASI Reenu; Head Constable Navin Kumar; EASI Sukhvinder; and Exemptee Head Constable Dinesh.

Similarly, silver medals were awarded to officers and employees who successfully conducted more than five trap operations during the first six months of 2026

The recipients included Inspector Jakir Hussain, ASI Naveen, ASI Jitender, Exemptee Head Constable Ejaz, and Constable Sachin.

Concluding the meeting, Chawla said that the fight against corruption is not merely a legal campaign but a mission to earn and preserve public trust.