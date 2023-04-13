Haryana villages with population of 10K to get CCTV cameras: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 12

During a Jan Sanwad programme held in several villages, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar declared that all villages with a population of 10,000 or more would be covered by a CCTV system. He further stated that the release of development grants to the villages would depend on their population.

While addressing the villagers, the CM emphasised that development should be broad-based and that the residents should be provided with better amenities and facilities. The government aims to introduce a PPP model for better execution and planning of projects, with an allocation of funds for every resident.

During his tour of the villages, the CM announced the upgrading of primary schools and a grant of Rs 2.10 crore for the construction of the link road in Baghpur village. An amount of Rs 4.15 crore for the road connecting Solra village was also announced. The CM added that while the work of construction and maintenance of bus queue shelters in the villages had been entrusted to the Zila Parishad, two new buses would ply from Palwal to Ballabgarh via Baghpur village, including a special bus for girl students.

The Phirni and Chaupal roads in the village would also be renovated, he said, adding that two self-help groups would come up in the village to provide employment to women.

To ensure transparency and accuracy in the implementation of schemes, the government would sanction grants based on the population of each village with mandatory PPP, said Khattar.

Interacting with the residents of Dhatir village, the CM said the work for the installation of CCTV cameras would soon be assigned to the Zila Parishad or a private agency.

Revealing that a total of 750 villages in the state had been selected for the initiative, he said villages would also have streetlights. Describing PPP as 'permanent protection of the poor', he said the number of beneficiaries of the Ayushman and BPL schemes had gone up and were linked to the PPP. He also announced grants to the tune of Rs 3.55 crore for roads and other amenities in Dhatir and other villages.

Broad-based development

