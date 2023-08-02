 Haryana violence: CM Khattar asks Centre for more paramilitary companies, 116 arrested, death toll reaches 6 : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Haryana violence: CM Khattar asks Centre for more paramilitary companies, 116 arrested, death toll reaches 6

Haryana violence: CM Khattar asks Centre for more paramilitary companies, 116 arrested, death toll reaches 6

Bajrang Dal activist dies in hospital, reports say Muslim migrant workers locking up their homes, and considering going back home

Haryana violence: CM Khattar asks Centre for more paramilitary companies, 116 arrested, death toll reaches 6

Haryana Police and Rapid Action Force personnel conduct a flag march at Badshahpur after incidents of violence following Monday's attack on a procession in adjoining Nuh district, in Gurugram district, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. PTI



PTI

Chandigarh/Gurugram, August 2

The Haryana government on Wednesday sought four more companies of central forces as arson and vandalism continued in Gurugram and a Bajrang Dal activist died in hospital, taking the toll in the communal violence that began from adjoining Nuh to six.

Five godowns were set ablaze and two meat shops ransacked in Gurugram district late Tuesday night by mobs which authorities say mostly disperse before the police arrive. On Wednesday, two ‘jhuggis’ were torched and a tea shop vandalised. In another slum, some huts were ransacked.

Bajrang Dal’s Pradeep Sharma, who succumbed to his injuries in a Delhi hospital, was among the over 50 people injured Monday when mobs attacked a Vishva Hindu Parishad Yatra near Khedla Mod in Nuh.

Five people, including two home guards, have died after that attack in Muslim-dominated Nuh. In neighbouring Gurugram, a cleric was killed when a mob attacked a mosque the same night. Four people have been arrested so far for this.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal held protests in several parts of the national capital over the Nuh attack. A sit-in at the Haryana-Delhi border caused a long jam, hampering movement between Delhi and Faridabad.

The Supreme Court also weighed in on Wednesday, ordering enhanced deployment of security personnel in sensitive areas and a crackdown on hate speech.

But the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and S V Bhatti refused to stop the proposed rallies by the two Hindu groups in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

There have been several cases of arson and vandalism in Gurugram district, which borders Delhi, after the Nuh clash on Monday but no casualties have been reported after the mosque attack.

But there have been reports of Muslim migrant workers locking up their homes, and considering going back home.

Like Rehmat Ali who lives in Sector 70A.

“Some people came on motorcycles on Tuesday night, threatening us that if we don’t leave they would set fire to our slum. Police are here since the night but my family is scared and we are leaving the city,” the autorickshaw driver from West Bengal said.

“We can come back when the situation improves,” he added.

Police have asked people to report such threats to them, promising protection.

Prohibitory orders remain in force in Nuh, Gurugram and other affected districts. CM Khattar told the media in Chandigarh that 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained since so far.

He said 41 cases have been registered in the state.

Apart from the state police, 20 companies of central forces are deployed in the affected districts – most of them in Nuh.

CM Khattar said the government has sought four more companies from the Centre, and will also deploy a battalion of Haryana-based India Reserve Battalion.

In Gurugram alone, 50 people have been arrested so far, the local police said. Among them is Dinesh Bharti, who heads Jai Bharat Mata Vahini and is booked for posting a video allegedly inciting communal violence.

The district police have identified 50 social media accounts carrying objectionable material.

Three of the godowns torched Tuesday night in Gurugram are located near Teekli village, and the other two in Palam Vihar and sector 70A. Some jhuggis in a slum near Nakhdola village were ransacked by a group of young men. Two meat shops were targeted in Badshahpur.

#Gurugram #Nuh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Chandigarh-Shimla highway closed for traffic after landslide

2
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

3
Patiala

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

4
Himachal

Alternative routes you can take as Shimla-Chandigarh national highway is blocked

5
Haryana

Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh

6
Haryana

Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5

7
Himachal

Weatherman warns of landslips, mudflows in Himachal, heavy rain in Punjab, Haryana

8
Punjab

Punjab drug firm shut after WHO alert, Rajya Sabha told

9
Haryana

Attack on Indian mission in London: NIA raids 31 sites in region, seizes incriminating data

10
Haryana

SIT to be formed, role of Bajrang Dal's Monu Manesar being probed: Haryana DGP on communal clashes

Don't Miss

View All
Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of ‘becoming a dog’,' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs
Trending

Japanese man who spent Rs 12 lakh to live his dream of 'becoming a dog',' takes first walk in public, plays with other dogs

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’
Haryana

Violence setback to slogan ‘Haryana Ek, Haryanvi Ek’

200/kg, tomato out of reach again
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 200/kg, tomato out of reach again

Coolest July in over a decade
Chandigarh

Coolest July in Chandigarh in over a decade

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pak
Punjab

Swept away by Sutlej, 2 of Jagraon held in Pakistan

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure
Himachal

Video of Himachal farmers dumping apples in water stream goes viral; allege forced to throw due to road closure

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments
Punjab

Illegal mining weakens Ghaggar embankments in Patiala district

In flood-hit villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies
Jalandhar

In flood-hit Lohian villages, teachers go out of their way to help students with studies

Top News

Haryana violence: CM Khattar asks Centre for more paramilitary companies, death toll reaches 6

Haryana violence: CM Khattar asks Centre for more paramilitary companies, 116 arrested, death toll reaches 6

Bajrang Dal activist dies in hospital, reports say Muslim mi...

Nuh clash: Judge, her 3-year-old daughter had narrow escape after car set on fire, reveals FIR

Nuh clashes: Judge, her 3-year-old daughter had narrow escape after car set on fire, reveals FIR

ACJM Anjali Jain and other car occupants took shelter in a b...

28 pc GST on online gaming stays; to be reviewed after 6 months of roll-out

28 pc GST on online gaming stays; to be reviewed after 6 months of roll-out

New levy, after required changes are made in central and sta...

Health Minister Mandaviya defends compromise provision in Section 27d of drug law

Health Minister Mandaviya defends compromise provision in Section 27d of drug law

‘This has been done very thoughtfully and it does not relate...

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

A large number of vehicles including about 100 trucks laden ...


Cities

View All

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Crop on 40,000 acres in Mand area totally ruined

Peepal trees, grass on elevated road point to lack of upkeep

Avoid public inconvenience in Amritsar, locate nearby toilet on Google

Unsung heroes of 1857 remembered whose remains were dug out from 'Kalianwala Khu' in Ajnala

Pakistan hockey team lands at Wagah

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Chandigarh MC to act tough on back lane littering

Watch: B Praak’s song ‘Rakhna Sambhaal Chandigarh’ is finally out

Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked again after landslide

Chandigarh: Kin of ex-BJP councillor among 2 arrested for graft

Criteria fulfilled, Punjab FC to join Indian Super League as 12th team

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

VHP, Bajrang Dal activists hold protest in Delhi against Haryana clashes; traffic affected

1997 Uphaar fire tragedy: Delhi court orders de-sealing of cinema premises

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

Noida: VHP holds demonstration against Haryana communal clashes, seeks financial aid for victims’ kin

Delhi court reserves order on Jagdish Tytler's anticipatory bail plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

Floods trigger migration of pupils to safer places

NIA raids 2 houses of NRIs Jalandhar

Armed robbers strike at car showroom

Surprise check at immigration firms

Name Adampur airport terminal after Guru Ravidas, says MP Rinku

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

ED seizes Rs 25 crore worth of cash, jewellery after raids on Hero MotoCorps Pawan Munjal, others

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

City’s Rs 28K-cr spinning industry in dire straits

Khanna police arrest 9 under CASO, seize drugs, illegal arms

Three members of mobile snatchers’ gang arrested

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD

NIA teams raid Khalsa Aid’s Patiala office, question MD Amarpreet Singh

Trader attempts suicide on Patiala MC office premises

Probe against building branch officials pending

Alarmed over maternal deaths, Health Department holds meet

Workshop for budding resident surgeons