 Haryana violence: Motorcycle-borne men vandalise shops in Panipat : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  • Haryana violence: Motorcycle-borne men vandalise shops in Panipat

Haryana violence: Motorcycle-borne men vandalise shops in Panipat

Police rounded up 15 people and they are being questioned

Haryana violence: Motorcycle-borne men vandalise shops in Panipat

Photo for representation only. PTI File



PTI

Chandigarh, August 6

A group of motorcycle-borne masked men on Sunday allegedly vandalised some shops and injured a few people at two places in Panipat, the incident coming on the heels of the communal clashes in Nuh.

The attackers targeted shops belonging to members of a particular community at two places in Panipat, the police said.

The police later rounded up 15 people and they are being questioned, an official in Panipat said.

"The attackers were youths aged between 20 and 25 and were riding motorcycles. They wore masks," he said.

A few days ago, some unidentified people allegedly vandalised a chicken shop in Panipat. The shop was located near the house of a man killed in the Nuh clashes, the police had said earlier.

Three to four people have suffered minor injuries in Sunday's violence, the official said.

According to the police, the youths attacked in a sudden spurt and fled.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days.

#Nuh #Panipat

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Sikh man, co-worker under probe for ‘assaulting’ shoplifter at 7-Eleven store in US

2
Delhi

With 131 votes in favour, Rajya Sabha passes Delhi services Bill

3
Business

Pepperfry CEO Ambareesh Murty dies of cardiac arrest at 51

4
Comment Touchstones

United flavours of mango

5
Punjab

Sikh community unhappy with appointment of non-Sikh as Nanded gurdwara administrator, claims board member

6
Comment

JS Grewal, an institution builder

7
Nation

Wheelchair-bound former PM Manmohan Singh attends Rajya Sabha, votes against Delhi services bill

8
Himachal

Parwanoo-Dharampur road to open for light vehicles from today

9
Himachal

4-laning to blame, Himachal seeks Rs 658 cr from NHAI for loss to Larji project

10
Editorials

Rahul gets SC relief

Don't Miss

View All
Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Minister
Himachal

Vertical cutting of hill slopes caused landslides: Himachal minister Vikramaditya Singh

Communal violence has hit Gurugram’s reputation worldwide, ‘complacency’ of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet
Haryana

Communal violence has tarnished Gurugram's reputation worldwide, 'complacency' of officials must be probed: Union Minister Rao Inderjeet

Top News

Rahul Gandhi to open no-confidence debate from opposition side today

Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress questions PM Modi's silence on Manipur, BJP's nationalism

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opens discussion on no-confidence m...

No confidence is against Modi for having done good: MP Nishikant Dubey

No confidence is against Modi for having done good: MP Nishikant Dubey

Also raises issue of Supreme Court stay on Rahul Gandhi's co...

TMC leader Derek O’Brien’s suspension from Rajya Sabha put on hold

TMC leader Derek O'Brien's 'suspension' from Rajya Sabha put on hold

As soon as the House meets at noon after the adjournment, Co...

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane house

Rahul Gandhi gets back Tughlaq Lane bungalow, may shift soon

In April, Rahul vacated his official residence after he was ...

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

Manipur police file FIR against Assam Rifles for ‘obstructing search ops’, Army says unit keeping buffer zone sanctity

FIR filed on August 5 when police alleged that Assam Rifles ...


Cities

View All

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

220kV Chogwan substation attacked, property damaged

Non-Sikh administrator of Hazur Sahib board: SGPC condemns 'undue' govt interference in religious affairs

Knotty Affair: Residents tell civic body to check misuse of public property by pvt companies

BRTS crisis: Passengers at receiving end as Metro buses off road since July 4

Assessment pegs crop loss on 5K acres in dist

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel, handed over to cops

3 peddlers caught by anti-drug panel in Bathinda village, handed over to cops

Rs 55L fee for govt quota seat at Adesh institute, Bathinda

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers visiting Delhi: Administrator

Now, cleaning schedule for all Chandigarh parks fixed

Class XI admissions: 2,415 seats vacant in Chandigarh's govt schools, second counselling to start soon

Extortion case: Chandigarh police arrest constable

Mechanic, liquor vend worker stabbed to death in Mani Majra, 2 arrested

Atishi to hold charge of services, vigilance; Delhi CM forwards file to L-G for approval: Govt sources

Atishi gets charge of services, vigilance; now has 14 portfolios, highest among Delhi ministers

Delhi LG accords sanction for prosecution of two men for ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ graffiti

Gurugram: 3 out of 5 accused of starting fire in religious place held, says police

Fire breaks out at AIIMS; no casualty

131 votes in favour, 102 against, Delhi services Bill gets Rajya Sabha nod

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Daylight robbery: Car snatched at gunpoint in Jalandhar's Model Town

Jalandhar-Hoshiarpur road a nightmare for motorists

Toll Plaza Loot: Sixth suspect lands in police net

Manipur violence: Several organisations back Aug 9 bandh call

Jalandhar: 13 nabbed after raid at factory

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Residents voice concern as issues remain unresolved in many areas

Ex-councillors bring ladder, magnifying glass in protest

MP raises city spinning industry’s plight in Parliament

7 nabbed for ‘planning’ robbery

31 held for illegal sale of lottery tickets, gambling

Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

Race for SAD (urban) president’s post hots up ahead of MC poll

As Punjab farmers resow paddy, power demand touches 15,000 MW

Pensioners seek revival of contempt petition

Patiala farmer dies two days after he attempted suicide

Dengue count rises to 43 in dist