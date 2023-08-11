Haryana violence: Hate speech unacceptable, harmony and comity needed between communities, says Supreme Court

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

Maintaining that there has to be harmony between communities, the Supreme Court on Friday hinted at setting up a committee to look into cases relating to the recent communal riots in Haryana that claimed seven lives.

"We can ask the DGP to constitute a committee of three or four officers nominated by him who will receive and peruse all materials from station house officers and take a call if the material is authentic and issue appropriate directions to the concerned police officer. At SHO level and police level, the police need to be sensitized," a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna said.

While hearing a plea over alleged “blatant hate speeches” calling for killing members of a particular community and their social and economic boycott at rallies in different states, including Haryana, the Bench asked Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj to seek instructions on the proposed committee by August 18 – the next date of hearing.

"There has to be some harmony and comity between the communities and all the communities are responsible. I do not know if this has been exaggerated but the problem of hate speech is not good and nobody can accept it,” it said.

It asked petitioner Shaheen Abdullah to collate all material, including videos, and submit to the nodal officers appointed in each state in pursuance of its earlier judgment.

Nataraj said the Centre was against hate speeches which must be checked totally. He, however, admitted that the mechanism to deal with hate speeches wasn’t working in some places.

On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel Kapil Sibal said people needed to be protected against hate speeches and "this kind of vitriol cannot go on".

As the Bench asked about the proposed committee, Sibal said, "My problem is when someone threatens shopkeepers to throw out Muslims in the next two days, this committee is not going to help."

"The problem is not the registration of FIRs, but what progress is made? They do not arrest anybody, nor do they prosecute anybody. Nothing happens after the FIRs are lodged," Sibal submitted.

Last week, the Bench had asked both sides to sit together and find a solution."Why don't you sit together and try to find a solution? You see, the definition of hate speech is fairly complex and it needs to be ensured that it does not transverse into the area of free speech,” it had said.

