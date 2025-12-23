DT
PT
Home / Haryana / Haryana wakes up to dense fog

Haryana wakes up to dense fog

Narnaul coldest at 5.5 degrees Celsius

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:19 PM Dec 23, 2025 IST
Vehicles moving amid dense fog. Ravi Kumar.
Fog reduced visibility at many places in Haryana on Tuesday morning, with Narnaul being the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said.

Ambala, Hisar and Karnal were among the places shrouded in fog.

Bhiwani recorded a low of 6 degrees Celsius, Ambala 11 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 9.2 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 9.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

Fog also affected visibility in Punjab's Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Faridkot and Gurdaspur.

Gurdaspur was the coldest place in the state, with the mercury settling at a low of 5 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 7.6 degrees Celsius, Patiala 10.8 degrees Celsius, Bathinda 10.5 degrees Celsius and Faridkot 10.2 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

