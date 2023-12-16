Haryana wants High Court to probe Jind school horror

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, December 15

Amid allegations that then Haryana Education Minister Geeta Bhukkal protected the principal accused of sexually harassing girl students of a government school in Jind on two occasions during the 10-year Congress tenure, the state Vidhan Sabha today favoured a judicial inquiry by a sitting high court judge into the matter to bring out the truth.

‘Protected’ twice Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala accused then Congress govt of shielding the principal on 2 occasions

accused then Congress govt of shielding the principal on 2 occasions As the Oppn Congress raised the issue in the Assembly, govt announced a judicial probe

Dushyant Chautala alleged that a DDR against principal was cancelled after a panchayat at then minister Geeta Bhukkal’s house

alleged that a DDR against principal was cancelled after a panchayat at then minister Geeta Bhukkal’s house Bhukkal was the first to raise in Assembly the issue of ‘sexual harassment’ of girl students of govt schools in Jind and Kaithal

The announcement to request the high court to probe the matter was made by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during the first day of the winter session of the Assembly after INLD MLA Abhay Chautala demanded a judicial probe terming it a “very serious matter”. The Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta, said a written request on behalf of the Assembly would be sent to the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

During the post-lunch session, an agitated Bhukkal dared Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala to provide evidence to prove his allegations that a panchayat was held at her Jhajjar residence, which resulted in the cancellation of a DDR against the principal.

Khattar said mudslinging would not bring out the truth and announced that the government was ready for a probe either by the police or the school education department. The Speaker wanted an “independent probe” into the matter to which the Chief Minister also agreed and recommended a judicial inquiry. “The matter can be debated in detail on December 19 when a calling attention motion on the issue is listed,” Gupta said.

The sexual harassment of girl students of the government schools of Jind and Kaithal was raised by a number of MLAs of the Opposition during the zero hour. Bhukkal was the first to raise the matter, insisting that the government give a guarantee about protecting the girl child rather than mere slogans of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao”.

After Independent MLA Balraj Kundu finished speaking, Bhukkal pointed fingers at Dushyant since the school fell in his constituency. Retorting to Bhukkal, Dushyant began by asking “who brokered peace on two occasions during the 10-year Congress term”. “Who saved the principal in 2005 and again transferred him back to the school in 2011? Wasn’t a panchayat held in Jhajjar and a compromise worked out at your place? Who did not let the DDR get converted into an FIR against the principal when allegations were made against him? You saved him. Let the police investigate and punish whoever was guilty of saving the principal,” he insisted, asking Bhukkal to reply to his allegations.

He was seconded by Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar, who said that the BJP-JJP government had terminated the services of the principal on finding him guilty. “We are the real custodians for initiating immediate action,” he said.

Bhukkal protested and accused the Deputy CM of “justifying” the principal’s act by levelling allegations against her though her arguments were lost in the din that followed as the Congress MLAs stood up in her support while Dushyant was unrelenting. (With inputs from Pradeep Sharma)

#Congress #Jind