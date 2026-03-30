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Home / Haryana / Haryana Wheelchair cricket team wins Unity T-20 Tri-Series

Haryana Wheelchair cricket team wins Unity T-20 Tri-Series

Haryana began its campaign with a hard-fought 13-run victory over Punjab

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Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Panipat, Updated At : 02:52 AM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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Haryana Wheelchair Cricket team after winning trophy at Mohali.
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The Haryana wheelchair cricket team once again stamped its authority on the national stage by winning the prestigious Unity T-20 Tri-Series, held at Hawk Cricket Ground in Mohali, Punjab, from March 23 to March 27.

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Organised by the Punjab Wheelchair Cricket Association, the tournament featured participation from three strong state teams — Haryana, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh. However, it was Haryana that dominated the competition from start to finish. Supported by reputed organisations, including PRC Mohali, Tynor, Celeb Connex, IDFC First Bank, and other socially responsible entities, the tournament also garnered significant attention, with cricketer Harbhajan Singh serving as the brand ambassador.

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Haryana began its campaign with a hard-fought 13-run victory over Punjab, setting the tone for what would become a commanding tournament run. In the grand finale, Haryana once again faced Punjab. Punjab posted a formidable total of 199/3 in 20 overs. However, Haryana’s batting line-up rose to the challenge with remarkable composure and confidence, successfully chasing down the target in 19.2 overs with seven wickets in hand — thereby sealing a flawless, undefeated championship run.

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The final match was headlined by an extraordinary innings from Dinesh Rana, a spinal cord-injured athlete from Sonepat, who delivered a breathtaking knock of 97 runs off just 60 balls. He was ably supported by Deepak Chahal from Karnal, who scored a quickfire 41 runs off 26 balls, while Hasim Ali added a valuable 20 runs. Captain Balram Kaushik fittingly led from the front, finishing the match in style with a composed 23 runs.

The team was captained by Balram Kaushik, with key players including Deepak Chahal, Dinesh Rana, Monu Master, Hasim Ali, Jagir Singh, Joginder, Vedpal, Ravinder Baghel, Sachin Dua, Ajay Rana, Mohit Bhardwaj, and Surender Rana — each contributing significantly to this historic victory.

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Chairperson Tarang Kashyap further highlighted that HWCA is more than just an association — it is a unified family striving to bring dignity, opportunity, and recognition to differently-abled athletes. He urged institutions, ministries and authorities to actively support this growing movement.

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