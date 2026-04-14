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Home / Haryana / Haryana-wide drive to promote Nari Shakti Vandan Act

Haryana-wide drive to promote Nari Shakti Vandan Act

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday presided over a meeting to review progress and preparations for the state-wide campaign on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, being conducted from April 10 to 20 through a series of outreach and awareness activities.
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Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Monday presided over a meeting to review progress and preparations for the state-wide campaign on the Nari Shakti Vandan Act, being conducted from April 10 to 20 through a series of outreach and awareness activities.

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During the meeting, a comprehensive programme was outlined to promote awareness about the Act and encourage public participation, particularly from women. The campaign will include press conferences, town hall meetings, women’s conventions, padyatras, bike and scooter rallies and social outreach initiatives.

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During the meeting, Rastogi said the initiative would play a significant role in strengthening women empowerment across the state. According to the schedule, press conferences are being organised at major media centres, while town hall programmes are to be held from April 12 to 15 at key locations.

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Women’s conventions are to be held between April 11 and 16, focusing on participation of women speakers and community engagement. Additionally, ‘Nari Shakti Padyatras’ will be organised on April 15 and 16 in each parliamentary constituency, involving students, self-help groups, NCC and NSS volunteers to enhance outreach at the grassroots level.

Bike and scooter rallies will also be conducted from April 13 to 16, with exclusive participation of women to reinforce the message of empowerment. Articles and opinion pieces penned by women thinkers and leaders would be published on social media platforms, and digital outreach through videos, podcasts and online campaigns would be undertaken to maximise visibility and impact.

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Cultural activities such as street plays, folk performances and art-based initiatives will also be organised to create awareness in remote areas. ‘Nari Shakti Walls’ will be set up at prominent locations to encourage women to express their views and register support for the initiative.

The meeting further noted that local bodies, including municipal corporations and councils and panchayati raj institutions will pass resolutions in support of the Act, which would then be forwarded to higher authorities.

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