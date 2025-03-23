Haryana will gets its share of water: Union Jal Shakti Minister

Union Minister of Jal Shakti CR Patil today said to ensure Haryana received its rightful share of water, a meeting with the Chief Ministers of the states concerned will be held in the coming days to resolve the inter-state issues.

Once these issues are resolved, Haryana will receive the water it is entitled to, he said. He was speaking on the sidelines of the nationwide campaign ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan Catch the Rain-2025’ in Panchkula.

Patil said Haryana was a progressive state that depends on other states for its water supply. It also receives less rainfall. In such a state, it is necessary for both the government and citizens to be concerned about ensuring that there is no water shortage in the future. Therefore, with public participation, both the Central and Haryana governments would work together in a committed manner to solve the problem of water scarcity in the state, said the Union Minister.

Advertisement

Patil said PM Narendra Modi had mentioned turning water conservation into a people’s movement, and today’s event is a reflection of that. He emphasized that the need of the hour is to save water because water cannot be created. Water will be the first criterion on which future generations will evaluate us. To secure water conservation for the future, we need to advance in water storage by making various plans and experimenting with different methods, said the Union Minister.

The Union Minister of Jal Shakti said due to the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, the growing problem of water scarcity has been mitigated. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, 25 lakh women in the country were trained to check the quality of water coming into their villages and homes, and they were provided with kits, said the Union Minister.

Advertisement

He said that under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the Har Ghar Jal scheme provides 55 liters of water per person. He further said if the water in the ground was used up completely, there will be no water left for future generations, so it was essential to store rainwater.