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Home / Haryana / Haryana win U-19 title at CISCE Regional Cricket Tournament

Haryana win U-19 title at CISCE Regional Cricket Tournament

Moga clinch U-17 trophy; 2-day championship hosted by Adarsh School, Karnal

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:57 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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CISCE Regional Cricket Tournament
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The CISCE Regional Cricket Tournament 2026, hosted by Adarsh School, Karnal, concluded after two days of competitive cricket. The regional championship brought together teams from 11 zones, including Haryana, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Gurdaspur, Delhi NCR, Moga, Muktsar, Hoshiarpur, Himachal, Jalandhar and Chandigarh, in the Under-17 and Under-19 Boys categories.

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In the Under-19 category, Haryana won the tournament after defeating Moga. Chandigarh finished third following a day-night match played on Sunday.

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In the Under-17 category, Moga won the trophy after defeating Gurdaspur in the final, while Haryana secured the third position.

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In the Under-19 final, Haryana set a target of 105 runs. Moga failed to achieve the target, and Haryana won the match by 11 runs.

Similarly, in the Under-17 final, Gurdaspur set a target of 47 runs, while Moga chased it down in just 4.4 overs to win the match by eight wickets.

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During the tournament, players displayed excellent cricketing skills through determined batting, disciplined bowling and spirited fielding. Every match reflected strong preparation, teamwork and healthy competition, keeping players, coaches and spectators engaged throughout the championship.

The opening day witnessed exciting league encounters, while the final day brought the tournament to its decisive stage as teams competed for the regional titles.

Mansimar Singh, Director of Adarsh School, and Anna, Joint Director, honoured the players with medals and appreciated the spirit displayed during the tournament.

“It is a matter of pride for Adarsh School to host the CISCE Regional Cricket Tournament 2026. This championship has provided an excellent platform for students to showcase their cricketing abilities while learning important values of discipline, resilience and teamwork. We congratulate the winning teams and appreciate the wholehearted participation of every school that made this tournament a memorable success,” said Mansimar.

Joint Director Anna said the tournament provided players exposure to regional-level competition while strengthening the values of discipline, teamwork, perseverance and fair play.

“It also offered students an opportunity to interact with teams from different regions and gain meaningful match experience,” she added.

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