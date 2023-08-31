Haryana witnesses 13 % growth in exports

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 30

Haryana has witnessed a growth of 13 per cent in exports in the last financial year as compared to the preceding financial year.

Anurag Bakshi, Chairman of the Haryana Export Promotion Council, stated that the total value of exports in 2022-2023 was Rs 2,45,633 crore while in the year 2021-2022 it was Rs 2,17,222 crore. “This is a remarkable achievement,” he stated.

He said the state export council had launched a drive for industrialists and entrepreneurs to get them registered with the Centre for exporting goods in foreign countries. The drive had been launched in all 22 districts.

He hoped that the industrialists and entrepreneurs, who fulfilled the criteria fixed by the Union government, would come forward and export their products.

