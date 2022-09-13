Haryana woman ‘gangraped’ in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, 1 held

PTI

Muzaffarnagar, September 13

A 48-year-old woman from Haryana's Panipat was allegedly raped by two youths in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

Shamli Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar said based on a complaint filed by the woman's family, a case has been registered against Mohan and Rahul.

While Mohan has been arrested, Rahul is absconding, the police said.

According to police, Rahul had called the woman on Monday and told her that her two sons, who are lodged in jail, will be released on bail.

The duo then allegedly raped and thrashed her and abandoned her in a jungle. The locals found the woman in an unconscious state, they said.

#Panipat