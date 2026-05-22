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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Woman gets RI for life for killing 3-yr-old daughter

Haryana: Woman gets RI for life for killing 3-yr-old daughter

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Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:07 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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Dr Sukhda Pritam, Additional Sessions Judge, Jagadhri, has sentenced a woman to rigorous life imprisonment for killing her three-year-old daughter.

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A fine of Rs 25,000 was also imposed on Maninder Kaur (36), alias Simmy, of Kuldeep Nagar in Yamunanagar. On the complaint of the accused’s husband, Kulwinder Singh, a case was registered against her under Section 302, IPC, on August 10, 2022.

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She told the police that she married Kulwinder Singh in 2012 and they had an eight-year-old son and a three-year-old daughter. “My husband works at a private company in Gurugram and visited home only a few times a month. During college days in 2007-2008, I became friend with a man from Ambala and our friendship later turned into a relationship. We continued to remain in contact even after my marriage,” she told the police.

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She said her husband came to know of it and this led to frequent quarrels. She said she wanted to live freely with the other man, so they (she and her friend) decided to kill the children. Police said she left home with the children for Amritsar, where she strangled her daughter with a dupatta in a hotel room and abandoned the body outside a gurdwara.

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