Haryana women panel vice-chief pulls up doctors on patient’s plaint

The vice-chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW), Meena Parmar, today inspected the district jail, civil hospital and women police station in Bhiwani.

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During her visit to the civil hospital, Parmar reviewed medical facilities for patients, maternity services, cleanliness, availability of medicines and other healthcare arrangements. She inspected the emergency ward, women’s ward and NICU and interacted with women patients to assess the quality of services being provided.

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While inspecting the ward number three, she met an injured woman who complained that the hospital staff failed to provide her proper treatment. Taking serious note of the complaint, Parmar directed doctors and the hospital authorities to ensure that the patient received proper care and treatment without any negligence.

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The patient, identified as Mahi, a resident of Jeetu Wala Johad area in Bhiwani, said she had sustained multiple injuries in a road accident on June 25 and had been undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The HSCW vice-chairperson also visited district jail where she interacted with women inmates to understand their grievances. She reviewed healthcare services, security arrangements and sanitation and directed the jail authorities to ensure that all facilities mandated by the government are provided to women inmates on time and that their grievances are addressed on priority.

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Parmar also inspected the one-stop-centre and reviewed legal aid, counselling, medical assistance and rehabilitation services being extended to women affected by violence. She directed the officials concerned to ensure immediate assistance to victims and to deal with every case with sensitivity.

She also stressed the need to create awareness among women about toll free helpline 181 and the Women Police Helpline 1091 so that those in need can seek timely assistance. Later, she inspected the women police station and reviewed the progress of the complaints related to women, the grievance redressal mechanism and security arrangements.