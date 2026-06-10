Haryana women’s panel chief quits

Haryana State Women’s Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia resigned from her post on Tuesday, citing a prolonged visit to the US as the reason for stepping down.

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She thanked former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for giving her the opportunity to serve.

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“I will continue to fight for the rights and dignity of women. If entrusted with any responsibility in the future, I will discharge it with the same dedication and sincerity,” she stated.

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Her resignation comes amid protests by nurses at government hospitals. They were reportedly upset over Bhatia’s alleged behaviour during a recent visit to a hospital where she had gone to inquire into allegations that a doctor had sexually abused a minor.