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Home / Haryana / Haryana: World Bank approves Rs 4K-cr loan under water project

Haryana: World Bank approves Rs 4K-cr loan under water project

147 water bodies to be developed in 7 districts

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:04 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The World Bank has approved a loan of Rs 4,000 crore under the Rs 5,714-crore Jal Sanrakshit Haryana Project, aimed at making the state self-reliant in the water sector. Under the project, 15 clusters have been created, covering an area of 48.94 lakh acres.

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Describing the project as a flagship intensive water resource management programme, CM Nayab Singh Saini said the project would be implemented over six years. The funding would be used for extensive work in the canal sector, including the rehabilitation of the state’s remaining 678 canals.

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Saini was presiding over a meeting here on Saturday to review the implementation of the project. Saini directed officers to prepare a water management plan and ensure its implementation at the grassroots level so that water reached every field.

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Village-level panels

The CM directed that village-level water committees be involved in the development and maintenance of ‘khaals’ (water channels). He said a dedicated fund should be created for these committees, with the government also contributing towards the maintenance and repair of ‘khaals’.

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The MICADA programme would undertake the rehabilitation work of 620 ‘khaals’ benefiting around 3.18 lakh acres of agricultural land, he said. The programme also includes reclamation of nearly 2 lakh acres of waterlogged land, promotion of Direct Seeded Rice (DSR) on 5 lakh acres, and encouragement of crop diversification on around 1.12 lakh acres.

Groundwater recharge

To strengthen groundwater recharge, about 147 water bodies will be developed in Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Charkhi Dadri and Sirsa. Treated wastewater from major (STPs) in Jind, Kaithal and Dhanwapur (Gurugram) will be reused for irrigation.

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