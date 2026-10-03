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Home / Haryana / Haryana wrestlers power six-medal haul at Asian Games

Haryana wrestlers power six-medal haul at Asian Games

From village akharas to medal podium in Nagoya, Japan, Haryana’s wrestlers have made a clean sweep in terms of winning medals for India in wrestling

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:31 PM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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India's Deepak Punia in action during the Men's Freestyle 97kg Semi finals Bout against Uzbekistan's Sherzod Poyonov. Reuters photo
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India won six medals in wrestling at the Asian Games, with all the medallists hailing from Haryana. With two more wrestlers adding medals to India’s tally, Indian wrestlers put up a scintillating performance at the Asiad, winning two gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

From village akharas and modest family backgrounds to the medal podium in Nagoya, Japan, Haryana’s wrestlers have made a clean sweep in terms of winning medals for India in wrestling.

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The six medallists include Sujeet Kalkal from Imlota village in Charkhi Dadri district and Aman Sehrawat, competing in the freestyle 57-kg category, from Birohar village in Jhajjar district, who both won gold medals. Antim Panghal, 53 kg, from Hisar district, and Nitesh Siwach, 97 kg, from Chhara village in Jhajjar district, won silver medals. Sunil Kumar, competing in the Greco-Roman 87-kg category, and Deepak Punia, in the freestyle 97-kg category, won bronze medals.

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The medal-winning run began on the first day of the wrestling events when Sunil Kumar of Dabarpur village in Sonipat won bronze in the 87-kg Greco-Roman category. The next day, Nitesh Siwach of Jagsi village in Sonipat won silver in the 97-kg Greco-Roman category, ending a 64-year wait for an Indian Greco-Roman wrestler to reach an Asian Games final.

Then came a startling performance by Sujeet Kalkal, who produced a dramatic comeback after trailing Tajikistan’s Abdulmajid Kudiev 2-9 before registering a 10-9 victory. He had also defeated the reigning Olympic gold medallist in the semifinal.

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In Saturday's events, Aman Sehrawat, a bronze medallist at the Paris Olympics, won gold in the men’s 57-kg freestyle category. Aman’s journey has been marked by personal hardship. He lost his mother at the age of 10 and his father the following year. His uncle supported his wrestling career, and he went on to train at Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi.

Jhajjar’s Chhara village also celebrated as Deepak Punia secured bronze in the men’s 97-kg freestyle category. Antim Panghal, a wrestler from Bhagana village in Hisar district, claimed silver in the 53-kg freestyle category.

Significantly, the Indian wrestling team for the Nagoya Asian Games comprises 18 wrestlers, all of whom are from Haryana.

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