Haryana Youth Congress protests against BJP, marches towards CM’s residence

The Haryana Pradesh Youth Congress organised a march towards the CM’s residence on Tuesday, protesting the ‘purification’ ritual carried out against Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Uttarakhand and registration of an FIR against Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. It also sought the regularisation of services of employees working under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN).

The protest was led by Indian Youth Congress president Uday Bhanu Chib and organised by Haryana Youth Congress working president Somil Sandhu. AICC incharge of Haryana Sanjay Dutt and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh attended the protest.

Advertisement

Youth Congress office-bearers and workers from across Haryana gathered at the Pradesh Congress headquarters before marching towards the CM’s residence. Senior leaders addressed the gathering and called upon party workers to continue the struggle for social justice, constitutional values and the rights of HKRN employees.

Advertisement

Chib launched an attack on the BJP and RSS, saying that treating any individual in such a manner on the basis of caste is an insult to the Constitution, democratic values and the spirit of social equality. He demanded strict action against those responsible for insulting Kharge and called for the immediate cancellation of the “false” FIR registered against Rahul Gandhi.

Dutt said the BJP and RSS must clarify whether they stand with the ideology of the Constitution or with a “Manuwadi” mindset. He urged PM Narendra Modi to take cognisance and ensure legal action against those responsible.

Advertisement

Rao Narender said the Congress is committed to protecting the rights of Dalits, tribals and weaker sections of society.

On the issue of HKRN employees, he said the BJP government must formulate a policy to secure the future of employees who have been serving through the nigam for a long period and take steps towards the regularisation of their services.