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Home / Haryana / Haryana Youth Congress suspends 10 office-bearers for skipping "Vote Chori" rally

Haryana Youth Congress suspends 10 office-bearers for skipping "Vote Chori" rally

The order says the action follows directions from the Indian Youth Congress's national leadership and cites "organisational indiscipline" over the office-bearers' failure to attend

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Bhartesh Singh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:13 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The suspensions take effect immediately and last "until further notice". iStock photo
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The Haryana Youth Congress has suspended ten office-bearers, nine from the state committee and one district president, for not attending the party's "Vote Chori" rally at Ramleela Maidan in Delhi on November 1, according to a suspension order dated November 2.

The order says the action follows directions from the Indian Youth Congress's national leadership and cites "organisational indiscipline" over the office-bearers' failure to attend. The suspensions take effect immediately and last "until further notice".

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The suspended state office-bearers are: Navdeep Dalal, State Vice President, and State General Secretaries- Vikas Kumar, Yogesh Phogat, Sikandar Pradhan, Pinki, Ajruddin Master Azhar, Prateek Chaudhry, Satish Kumar and Naveen Yadav.

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From the district committee, Sushil Hooda, Rohtak District President, has also been suspended.

The order is signed by state in-charge Satywan Gahlot, co-in-charges Meemansha Arya and Priyanka Chandeliya, state president Nishit Kataria and state working president Soumil Sandhu.

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The rally was the Congress's "Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao" event. The party's Haryana unit had promised to bring lakhs of people to Ramlila Maidan, and state Congress chief Rao Narendra Singh had claimed nearly one lakh people from Haryana would take part. The party has built its campaign on allegations of "vote theft" in elections.

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