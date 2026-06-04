icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Haryana Youth Congress to gherao CM Saini’s residence over NEET Paper Leak, CBSE evaluation system

Haryana Youth Congress to gherao CM Saini’s residence over NEET Paper Leak, CBSE evaluation system

Torch march in Panipat on June 5 to precede June 6 protest; Congress leaders Uday Bhanu Chib, Deepender Hooda to participate

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:22 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Haryana Youth Congress President Nishit Kataria addresses mediapersons at Jat Dharamshala on Thursday. Photo: Varun Gulati
Advertisement

Haryana Youth Congress president Nishit Kataria on Thursday announced a major protest against the alleged NEET paper leak and the CBSE’s On Screen Marking (OSM) system of evaluation.

Advertisement

He said the Youth Congress would gherao Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra on June 6.

Advertisement

Ahead of the protest, the Youth Congress would take out a torch march in Panipat on June 5. Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and Congress MP Deepender Hooda will participate in the demonstration, Kataria said while interacting with mediapersons at Jat Dharamshala here.

Advertisement

Accusing the government of failing to safeguard the future of lakhs of students, Kataria said the Youth Congress was demanding accountability and justice for students.

“The primary purpose of this protest is to raise the voice of students who have worked tirelessly day and night to secure their future,” he said.

Advertisement

Accompanied by Youth District President Rajat Lather and others, Kataria said repeated incidents of paper leaks had shattered the confidence of young aspirants and exposed serious shortcomings in the examination system.

He said youth across the state had resolved to intensify the agitation and would participate in the gherao.

Kataria alleged that while students were putting in hard work and dedication, government failures were forcing them to suffer the consequences.

Demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Kataria said the minister no longer had the moral right to continue in office.

“Today, the youth are asking whether they should focus on studying or worry about whether examination papers will be leaked. The youth are demanding answers. Students who have worked hard for years deserve a fair examination process. Repeated paper leaks are destroying the dreams of deserving candidates. We demand immediate accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” Kataria said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts