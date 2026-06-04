Haryana Youth Congress to gherao CM Saini’s residence over NEET Paper Leak, CBSE evaluation system

Haryana Youth Congress president Nishit Kataria on Thursday announced a major protest against the alleged NEET paper leak and the CBSE’s On Screen Marking (OSM) system of evaluation.

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He said the Youth Congress would gherao Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence in Kurukshetra on June 6.

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Ahead of the protest, the Youth Congress would take out a torch march in Panipat on June 5. Youth Congress national president Uday Bhanu Chib and Congress MP Deepender Hooda will participate in the demonstration, Kataria said while interacting with mediapersons at Jat Dharamshala here.

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Accusing the government of failing to safeguard the future of lakhs of students, Kataria said the Youth Congress was demanding accountability and justice for students.

“The primary purpose of this protest is to raise the voice of students who have worked tirelessly day and night to secure their future,” he said.

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Accompanied by Youth District President Rajat Lather and others, Kataria said repeated incidents of paper leaks had shattered the confidence of young aspirants and exposed serious shortcomings in the examination system.

He said youth across the state had resolved to intensify the agitation and would participate in the gherao.

Kataria alleged that while students were putting in hard work and dedication, government failures were forcing them to suffer the consequences.

Demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Kataria said the minister no longer had the moral right to continue in office.

“Today, the youth are asking whether they should focus on studying or worry about whether examination papers will be leaked. The youth are demanding answers. Students who have worked hard for years deserve a fair examination process. Repeated paper leaks are destroying the dreams of deserving candidates. We demand immediate accountability and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” Kataria said.