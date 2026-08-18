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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Youth exhorted to embrace duty, discipline during workshop on Gita

Haryana: Youth exhorted to embrace duty, discipline during workshop on Gita

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 08:30 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Indira Gandhi University (IGU), Meerpur, Rewari, through its University Centre for Indian Knowledge System (UCIKS), organised a one-day workshop on “Shrimad Bhagavad Gita: Guiding Youth towards Life, Duty and Excellence” at the auditorium of Kalpana Chawla Bhawan on the university campus.

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The workshop aimed at introducing the younger generation to the timeless wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita and highlighting its relevance in addressing the challenges of contemporary life.

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Gita preacher Swami Gyananand, who was the chief speaker at the workshop, was felicitated by IGU Vice-Chancellor Prof Aseem Miglani, his wife Dr Seema Miglani and Registrar Prof Dilbag Singh. Welcoming the participants, Dr Vipin Kumar, director, UCIKS, outlined the objectives of the workshop.

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In his keynote address, Swami Gyananand emphasised the universal and practical relevance of the Bhagavad Gita. He stated that the Gita was not merely a religious scripture but a timeless guide to life that provides direction and clarity in difficult situations.

The preacher urged the youth to perform their duties with sincerity and dedication, maintain a positive outlook and draw inspiration from the teachings of the Gita to face challenges and strive for excellence. He particularly emphasised the importance of self-discipline, positive thinking, determination and a strong sense of duty in leading a purposeful and successful life.

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