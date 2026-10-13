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Home / Haryana / Haryana youth take nursing route to Germany

Haryana youth take nursing route to Germany

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Ujwal Jalali
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:50 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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From Haryana to Germany, eight young people have begun a journey that could open doors to a career in one of Europe’s essential professions, as a new nursing institute seeks to connect the state’s youth with vocational training opportunities abroad.

The first cohort at the newly established Goethe Care Institut in Rüsselsheim began training on October 1. The institute was established by Rahul Kumar, a Haryana-born German politician and healthcare entrepreneur, with Saurabh Bhagat as its CEO.

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For Kumar, the initiative has a connection with his roots. He said a delegation visit to the state last year, during which CM Nayab Saini encouraged efforts to connect youth with educational opportunities in Germany, helped shape his vision for the institute. “My roots in Haryana have given me a strong personal commitment to creating opportunities for its young people,” he told The Tribune.

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