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Home / Haryana / Haryana: Youth urged to participate in Viksit Bharat Quiz

Haryana: Youth urged to participate in Viksit Bharat Quiz

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:03 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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The ‘Viksit Bharat Quiz’ is being organised to encourage the active participation of youth in realising the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047. Youth in the age group of 15 to 29 years can participate through the ‘MY Bharat’ portal.

An official spokesperson said that the National Youth Festival has been revamped and renamed ‘Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad’ to provide youth across the country with a national platform and promote national unity, youth empowerment and leadership.

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The Viksit Bharat Quiz, being conducted in 22 languages, will assess participants’ knowledge and understanding of India’s diversity, achievements, development and the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

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The Viksit Bharat Challenge Track will be conducted in five stages — quiz till September 30; essay from October 5 to 9; district championship from November 10 to 16; State Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad from November 17 to December 7; and national dialogue from January 10 to 12, 2027.

During the challenge track, youth will get an opportunity to present their ideas on key themes, including future governance, urban development and civic services, climate security, demographic dividend, human capital and youth development, sustainable industrialisation, entrepreneurship and green growth, tribal leadership, inclusive development, innovation, tourism, technology, employability, the digital economy and global

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competitiveness.

The spokesperson said that youth selected for the national dialogue will get an opportunity to present their ideas and suggestions related to India’s development, science, innovation and Viksit Bharat before the Prime Minister. The initiative will provide young people with an opportunity to showcase their talent, contribute ideas on the country’s future and gain recognition at the national level.

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