Haryana’s 3 technical universities functioning without regular VCs

All three technical universities in the state — Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), the JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad (YMCA), and Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram University of Science and Technology (DCRUST), Murthal, in Sonepat district — have been functioning without regular vice-chancellors.

The term of GJUST, Hisar, VC Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi ended on May 2. He was given an extension but later relinquished the charge on August 29. At present, CDLU, Sirsa, VC Prof Vijay Kumar is holding the additional charge of GJUST.

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Interestingly, three meetings of the Executive Committee (EC) have been held at GJUST in the past couple of months for the nomination of two members to the search-cum-selection committee.

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The first meeting was chaired by the then incumbent VC, Prof Bishnoi, in March this year, when the EC members authorised the VC to nominate two members. However, following objections to authorising the VC, who himself was an aspirant for a fresh term as VC, the state government held another EC meeting on August 18. The meeting was chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Higher Education Department, and two members were again nominated to the search-cum-selection committee.

Notably, this meeting too was found to be lacking in following the foolproof procedure prescribed under the University Act, as the vice-chancellor, who is the ex-officio chairperson of the EC of the university, is required to chair the meeting. Since the August 18 meeting was chaired by the ACS and the VC was not present, a third meeting was held last week. It was chaired by acting VC Prof Vijay Kumar, who is also the VC of CDLU, Sirsa, for nominating two members to the search-cum-selection committee.

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Government sources said the three-member committee — comprising two members nominated by the EC and one nominated by the Haryana Governor, who is also the Chancellor — is expected to finalise the names of three persons from a list of about 122 aspirants. The sources indicated that GJUST could get a regular VC shortly, after nearly five months.

However, the incumbent VC of DCRUST, Murthal (Sonepat), also completed his regular term on September 7. His term has been extended till further orders or until the appointment of a new VC.

Another technical university, YMCA, Faridabad, too does not have a regular VC after Prof Rajive Kumar resigned from the post. The Haryana Governor yesterday issued orders to give charge of the university to Gurugram University VC Prof Sanjay Kaushik.

Notably, the appointments of VCs in Haryana universities have come under sharp criticism from academicians and opposition parties, who have demanded fair and transparent procedures not only in the appointment of VCs but also in their functioning for the sake of a better academic environment on the campuses.