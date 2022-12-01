Haryana’s daughters shining bright on global platforms: President Droupadi Murmu

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

President Droupadi Murmu was all praise for daughters of Haryana, saying they presented “best examples of women empowerment” for the entire country. On a two-day tour in Haryana, she today interacted with doctors, ASHA workers and ANMs associated with state’s ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign.

Society needs to nurture girl child Only if men and women walk together, a family, society and country can progress. However, women face more challenges than men, so it is the responsibility of the family, society and government to nurture and empower the girl child. Droupadi Murmu, President

She also interacted with women sportspersons of the state during a programme organised at Haryana Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh. Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, too, graced the occasion.

The President said daughters were the embodiment of power. “Only if men and women walk together, a family, society and country can progress. However, women face more challenges in their life than men, so it is the responsibility of the family, society and government to nurture and empower the girl child,” she said.

A doctor apprised the President that in 2015, the Prime Minister had started the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign from Panipat and later, the Chief Minister had formed a separate cell for the successful implementation of this campaign at the grass-root levels.

He said it was because of the stringent steps taken by the Manohar Lal-led government against the gender determination tests that such illegal activities had been curbed to a large extent.

State Drug Controller Manmohan Taneja said earlier, no strict action was taken on ultrasound centres that conducted gender determination tests, but because of the steps taken by the Chief Minister, people conducting gender determination in an ultrasound centre in Jhajjar had been arrested.

He said abortions done through midwives in villages had also been stopped after strict action was ensured against them.

An ASHA worker told the President she had been associated with the campaign since 2015 and had been a part of 19 sex determination raids conducted across the state.

The President also interacted with women sportspersons. Mountaineer Anita Kundu from Hisar district, who hoisted the Tricolour three times on Mount Everest and the highest peaks of the seven continents, shared her experiences. She said her mother had supported her after her father’s death because of which she could reach such heights.