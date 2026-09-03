Haryana’s digital health mission struggles to enroll private sector

Barely 12 per cent of Haryana’s private and PPP healthcare facilities and just 1 per cent of its private nurses have been registered under the Centre’s flagship digital health mission, official data has revealed, exposing a wide gap in the state’s push to bring the private healthcare sector onto its digital records system.

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Haryana is set to tackle the issue, with the state’s Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) Society set to begin sensitisation on the shortfall from the state’s medical hub, Gurugram, from September 3.

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According to figures compiled by the National Health Authority (NHA) as of September 1, only 11.92 per cent of private and PPP healthcare facilities across Haryana’s 22 districts have been registered under the Health Facility Registry (HFR) 2,635 out of a targeted 22,102. Districts such as Faridabad (6.47 per cent), Nuh (5.75 per cent) and Palwal (5.58 per cent) recorded among the poorest coverage in the state, while even Gurugram, the state’s largest private healthcare market with 5,011 facilities targeted, managed only 10.74 per cent registration.

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The shortfall is starker among healthcare professionals. Just 17.38 per cent of private doctors (8,575 of 49,313 targeted) have been registered under the Healthcare Professional Registry (HPR), with 40,738 still pending. Among private nurses, the figure is a mere 1 per cent — 938 registered against a target of 1,03,523, leaving over 1.02 lakh nurses outside the system entirely.

The gap stands in sharp contrast to the public sector, where HFR registration stands at 97.98 per cent (4,016 of 4,099 targeted) and government doctor registration at 90.48 per cent (4,764 of 5,265 targeted), according to the same dashboard. The government nurse registration too is comparatively healthy, ranging above 90 per cent in several districts.

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What low registration means

The registration under the HFR and HPR is the foundation on which the entire digital health mission rests. A facility or professional that is not registered cannot be linked to the ABHA-based health record system, meaning patients treated there cannot have their prescriptions, diagnosis, lab reports and treatment history captured in their digital health account.

District-wise picture uneven

The data shows wide variation even among the districts with relatively better private-sector numbers. Mahendragarh recorded the best private HFR coverage in the state at 57.83 per cent, followed by Panchkula (38.81 per cent) and Rewari (21.44 per cent) the only three districts to cross the 20 per cent mark. At the other end, Ambala (7.34 per cent), Fatehabad (6.04 per cent) and Kurukshetra (13.49 per cent) remained among the weakest performers.

On ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) ID creation the base layer of the mission that allows citizens to link their health records. Mahendragarh led the state at 77.41 per cent, followed closely by Bhiwani (74.76 per cent), Fatehabad (75.03 per cent) and Karnal (72.62 per cent). Nuh recorded the lowest coverage in the state at 46.43 per cent, with over 8.25 lakh residents yet to be enrolled against a targeted population of over 15.4 lakh.

Mahendragarh to be launched as model district

One of the key highlights of state’s initiative is the State-Level ABDM Workshop in Gurugram will be the formal launch of Mahendragarh as Haryana’s first ABDM Model District, an initiative supported by the NHA that aims to demonstrate “end-to-end implementation of the ABDM ecosystem” at the district level.

Officials say the workshop will place special emphasis on the registration of all eligible public and private healthcare professionals under the HPR, with medical associations, regulatory councils and professional bodies expected to be encouraged to mobilise their members and facilitate registration and verification.

“Our focus in Haryana is on three key areas: expansion, adoption and meaningful utilisation. First, expansion: bringing more private hospitals, clinics, laboratories, nursing homes and healthcare professionals onto the ABDM ecosystem. Second, adoption: moving beyond registration towards actual use of digital health records and interoperable systems. And third, meaningful utilisation: ensuring ABDM ultimately improves the patient experience and helps doctors deliver better, coordinated care,” said Dr Virender Yadav, State Mission Director, ABDM, Haryana.