Haryana’s first centre for drone tech set up

JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, has established a Centre of Excellence for UAV and Anti-Drone Technology, which is set to be inaugurated by Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh and varsity Chancellor during the convocation on September 14.

Besides, the Governor will also inaugurate other major projects including a Centre of Excellence in Electric Vehicle Technology, Visual Design and Animation Studio and newly constructed multi-storeyed building Deendayal Upadhyay Knowledge Resource Centre.

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Developed by the Community College of Skill Development in collaboration with the Department of Electronics Engineering, with support from the state government, it is the first dedicated academic Centre of its kind in the state, integrating UAV and Counter-UAS and Anti-Drone technologies for education, training, research and innovation.

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VC Rajive Kumar said, “Our objective is not merely to create a laboratory, but to build an integrated academic ecosystem where students and researchers can acquire knowledge, skills and research experience in UAV and anti-drone technologies.”