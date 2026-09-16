Haryana’s folk spirit takes centre stage at BPSMV ‘Rangotsav’

The two-day Haryana Rangotsav at Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya (BPSMV), Khanpur Kalan, concluded on a vibrant note, bringing together the state’s folk traditions, cultural heritage and diverse artistic expressions.

Organised by the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, BPSMV, in collaboration with the Haryana Kala Parishad, Rohtak Division, and Dharamputra Kala Manch, Gohana, the festival sought to promote Haryana’s folk art, culture, traditions and heritage while giving young people an opportunity to reconnect with their cultural roots.

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The programme was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudesh. Padma Shri Dr Santram Deswal was the chief guest at the inaugural session, while renowned Haryanvi singer and Assistant Director, Haryana Kala Parishad, Rohtak Division, Gagan Haryanvi, attended the concluding ceremony.

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In her message, Professor Sudesh said Haryana’s folk art, culture and traditions represented the state’s collective identity and pride. Folk songs, dances, traditional musical instruments and indigenous art forms, she said, reflected “the fragrance of Haryana’s soil” and offered an authentic glimpse into the lives of its people.

She stressed that in an era of rapid modernisation, staying connected with cultural roots and passing the state’s rich folk heritage on to future generations was a collective responsibility.

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Padma Shri Dr Santram Deswal highlighted the enduring legacy of Haryana’s folk culture, describing its art forms as expressions of the people’s lives, struggles, celebrations and social values. He said folk artists were the custodians and carriers of this heritage and underlined the need to connect younger generations with these traditions.

Gagan Haryanvi said events such as Haryana Rangotsav were more than cultural programmes, serving as platforms to keep the state’s heritage alive and connect young people with their roots. Such initiatives, he added, foster pride in cultural heritage while giving students a platform to showcase and develop their creative talent.

Held on the theme “Art, Culture and Heritage of Haryana,” the festival featured Haryanvi folk singing and dance performances. Artists brought alive the state’s traditions, customs, social ethos and cultural diversity, filling the university campus with the colours and energy of Haryana’s folk heritage.

A special theatrical presentation of “Napunsak” by Nagendra Sharma also left the audience deeply moved.

The event was organised under the guidance of Dean, Students’ Welfare, Professor Shweta, with Dr Monika as the programme coordinator. Dr Ishani conducted the stage proceedings.

The two-day festival offered students and visitors an opportunity to experience Haryana’s folk art and cultural heritage firsthand. The second day featured a range of cultural performances and activities showcasing the richness, diversity and enduring traditions of the state’s artistic heritage.