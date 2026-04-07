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Home / Haryana / Haryana's Karnal Civil Hospital launches advanced tests for cervical cancer, heart attack detection

Haryana's Karnal Civil Hospital launches advanced tests for cervical cancer, heart attack detection

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:03 PM Apr 07, 2026 IST
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A trial run of a hormone analyser machine being conducted at the District Civil Hospital.
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Patients will no longer need to travel to PGI Chandigarh, other higher health institutions, or private hospitals for advanced medical tests, as the District Civil Hospital has now started facilities for cervical cancer screening, heart attack detection, thyroid function and vitamin deficiency tests.

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Hospital officials said that reports of these tests will be made available online, ensuring convenience and saving time for patients. The move is expected to benefit thousands of people in the district who previously had to depend on tertiary care centres for such diagnostics.

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“A hormone analyser machine has been installed in the serology department of the District Civil Hospital, where the trial of these tests is being conducted under the supervision of experts,” said Dr Poonam Chaudhary, civil surgeon, Karnal.

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Agents and diagnostic kits would be available within a couple of days, as the order had been placed, after which the machine would start functioning at full capacity to meet the needs of patients, she added.

Dr Chaudhary emphasised that the initiative is part of strengthening healthcare services at the district level. With these facilities, the civil hospital aims to provide better health services locally, reducing the need for patients to visit other health institutions and ensuring timely treatment.

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With the installation of this machine, the hospital lab can now conduct tests such as T3, T4, and TSH for thyroid function; CA-125 for cervical cancer detection; PSA for prostate cancer; ferritin for iron deficiency; LDH for heart health; and tests for vitamin B-12 and D-3 deficiency. Earlier, patients had to travel to PGI or other higher institutions or private centres for these tests.

Early detection of cervical cancer, thyroid disorders, and cardiac issues can significantly improve treatment outcomes. The availability of vitamin tests will also help identify nutritional deficiencies among patients, Dr Chaudhary said.

Locals have welcomed these tests, saying that with the new facilities, they will no longer need to visit other hospitals. “It is a good step to start these tests at the District Civil Hospital, but the authorities should ensure that people can fully benefit from them,” said Aman Dahiya, a local resident.

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