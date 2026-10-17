Haryana’s Khushi Kadian clinches hat-trick of titles at National Tennis Championship

Haryana’s Khushi Kadian completed a hat-trick of titles as she clinched the girls’ U-14 and U-16 crowns a day after winning the U-16 doubles event in the National Tennis Championship here on Saturday.

Kadian began the day with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 win over Ranjhana Sangram in the U-16 singles final and returned on the court later to defeat second seed Siddhi Pandey 6-3, 6-2 in the U-14 singles final in one hour and 16 minutes.

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Chandigarh’s Ribhav Saroha also won two titles as he added the boys’ U-16 to the U-18 title which he won last weekend. The top seed Saroha defeated unseeded Yashwin Dahiya 6-2, 6-3 in the final in one hour and 32 minutes.

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Karnataka’s Puneeth Manohar completed a double in the boys U-14 category, adding the singles title to the doubles crown he won on Friday. The second seeded Manohar defeated fifth seed S Chintagunta 6-3, 6-2 in the final in one hour and 28 minutes.