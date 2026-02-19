DT
Haryana's Kurukshetra museum to get audio guide facility

Haryana's Kurukshetra museum to get audio guide facility

Board to install QR codes alongside artefacts, statues, paintings and manuscripts

Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 03:02 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
The outer view of the Srikrishna Museum.
The Kurukshetra Development Board (KDB) is planning to launch an audio guide experience for tourists visiting the Srikrishna Museum. According to officials, the board will install QR codes alongside the artefacts, statues, paintings, manuscripts and other items displayed in the museum. Visitors would be able to scan the code and get a detailed write-up about the item on their phone screens. This would be supplemented by an audio recording.

At present, the museum houses nine galleries, which display artefacts, paintings, sculptures and multimedia showcases representing Lord Krishna in his different avatars. Museum incharge Balwan Singh said, “Many tourists visit the museum to learn about Krishna and Kurukshetra. Although we have guides in the museum, providing a separate one to each visitor is not possible. The QR codes will ensure that all people receive authentic information. We have already installed one such QR code for the wooden panel depicting ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu as a trial and it has been successful.”

KDB CEO Pankaj Setia said, “Every artefact, painting, tableau and manuscript has a story to tell, and we are committed to telling them in the most authentic way possible. The statues recovered during excavation projects and the artefacts collected from across the country will all benefit from the facility.”

“After the content is prepared, it will be sent for verification before being put on display. The visitors will be able to get information about the source of the content, the characters depicted in the pieces and the artistic styles used in the paintings. A complete catalogue of the museum is being prepared. To ensure that visitors don’t face any inconvenience in accessing the audio guides, Wi-Fi will also be provided”, he added.

KDB Honorary Secretary Upender Singhal said, “The board aims to provide a multilingual content facility that will allow for a personalised visitor experience. The content writing process is lengthy and the work is already underway. We are hopeful the facility will be ready within the next few months. Continuous efforts are being made by the board to add new attractions and facilities to the museum.”

