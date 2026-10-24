Haryana’s MBBS graduates fear losing PG seats over withheld certificates

Haryana’s MBBS graduates of the 2020 batch from government colleges are facing uncertainty over postgraduate admissions as their original academic documents reportedly remain with the colleges under the state’s bond policy.

Some graduates from PGIMS, Rohtak, and other government colleges have written to the Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Haryana, and Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences, Rohtak, seeking urgent intervention for the release of their original documents required for admission to postgraduate courses through the all-India quota of NEET-PG counselling.

Advertisement

The candidates have also warned that they would approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court for urgent relief if the issue remains unresolved, saying they cannot afford to lose the seats secured through their hard work.

Advertisement

“The first round of counselling has already been completed, with around 150 MBBS graduates from the 2020 batch allotted postgraduate seats in various government medical colleges in different states under the all-India quota. The selected candidates have now been asked to submit their original documents between October 25 and November 2 to confirm their admissions,” said Akshat Mittal, an MBBS graduate from PGIMS, Rohtak.

He said their original internship completion certificates, attempt certificates and detailed marks certificates (DMCs) for all four years of the MBBS course still remained with the government colleges. The institutions were withholding the documents, citing the state’s bond policy, despite those being mandatory for admission to postgraduate courses, he added.

Advertisement

“Under the revised bond policy, only our degrees were supposed to be retained by the respective colleges, while the other original documents were to remain with us. However, the colleges have retained all our original documents. The bond policy is not intended to obstruct higher education or jeopardise our career prospects. As per the policy, graduates are to be provided jobs in the government sector, but neither have we been given jobs, nor are our certificates being returned. We will be compelled to take legal recourse if our documents are not released soon,” Mittal added.

Dhirendra Khadgata, Director, DMER, said a file concerning amendments to the bond policy was currently pending with the state government. However, he did not respond when asked about a possible resolution to the candidates’ concerns.

Dr Suresh Kumar Singhal, Director, PGIMS, Rohtak, said the Dean of Academic Affairs would be able to provide details on the issue. However, Dean Dr Ashok Chauhan could not be reached for his comments despite attempts to contact him.