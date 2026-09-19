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Home / Haryana / Haryana’s ‘no escape’ plan for old cars: How cameras will flag 10-year diesel, 15-year petrol vehicles

Haryana’s ‘no escape’ plan for old cars: How cameras will flag 10-year diesel, 15-year petrol vehicles

From October 1, no fuel is to be given to end-of-life vehicles in Haryana's NCR districts, including Gurugram, Sonepat, Jhajjar and Faridabad

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:29 PM Sep 19, 2026 IST
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The cameras will be integrated with the VAHAN database and linked to Command and Control Centres for real-time monitoring. Representational photo: ANI file
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As the Haryana Government gears up to implement its drive against end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) in the National Capital Region (NCR) from October 1, automobile experts say owners of older vehicles have "no escape".

Under the government’s directive, fuel stations are expected to deny fuel to diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years as part of a wider strategy to combat air pollution in the NCR.

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The move follows directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and mirrors similar measures being implemented in Delhi. To enforce the restrictions, the Haryana Transport Department plans to install Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras at fuel stations across key NCR districts of the state.

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Limited options, say auto experts

Jagdish, a supervisor at the well-known TuTu Dhawan Workshop in New Delhi, said vehicles compliant with older Bharat Stage-IV norms could not be modified mechanically to meet the stricter Bharat Stage-VI emission standards.

“There is no escape for older vehicles. Their engines cannot be upgraded to match current emission norms. Owners can either avail themselves of incentives offered on new vehicles and upgrade to BS-VI, CNG or electric vehicles, or sell these vehicles in states like Punjab, Rajasthan and UP where such restrictions are not in force,” he said.

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How will cameras flag end-of-life vehicles

Atul Kumar, Commissioner and Secretary, Transport Department, Haryana, said the initiative formed part of a comprehensive action plan prepared by the CAQM to reduce vehicular emissions in the NCR.

“We are bound to implement this enforcement. Our aim is to roll it out around October 1. Fuel stations will be equipped with ANPR cameras capable of identifying ELVs through a central surveillance system. Any vehicle that has outlived its prescribed life under CAQM norms will effectively be barred from operation,” Kumar said.

He said the process of procuring the cameras had begun after receiving approval from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

The Chief Minister has cleared a proposal worth Rs 41.74 crore for the installation of 775 ANPR cameras in the first phase of the project.

The cameras will be integrated with the VAHAN database and linked to Command and Control Centres for real-time monitoring.

Once a vehicle is identified as an ELV or found without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), the system will trigger an audio alert notifying fuel station operators. This will enable immediate enforcement measures, including denial of fuel, issuance of challans and, where required, impounding of vehicles.

Transport Dept engages with fuel stations

Sources said the department has already begun engaging with fuel station operators in NCR districts to ensure smooth implementation of the new system.

Anil Vij, Transport Minister, has stated that under the first phase, 775 cameras will be deployed across four NCR districts: Gurugram (249), Sonepat (215), Jhajjar (195) and Faridabad (116). “The ANPR-based system would enable effective identification of ageing vehicles and facilitate strict enforcement of environmental regulations”, he stated.

The initiative comes as Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonipat continue to grapple with poor air quality and frequently fall under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) framework during pollution spikes. Several studies have identified vehicular emissions as a major contributor to deteriorating air quality in the region.

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