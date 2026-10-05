Haryana’s premier medical institute, PGIMS-Rohtak, is stepping up research into the genetic and molecular aspects of cancer to strengthen targeted therapy and enable more precise treatment for patients.

Dr Sunita Singh, Organising Chairperson and Head of the Department of Pathology at PGIMS, revealed this during the two-day Breast Pathology International Conference and Workshop, which concluded here on Sunday. “PGIMS-Rohtak is now beginning work on genes to advance understanding at the molecular level. This will significantly help identify specific molecular markers and improve targeted therapy,” she said.

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Dr Sunita stressed the importance of early detection of cancer and advised women to examine their breasts regularly while bathing, preferably every four to five days.

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The programme also highlighted the importance of accurate diagnosis before deciding on a course of treatment. Participants were explained how tumours are graded and the crucial role played by pathologists in identifying and classifying different types of cancer.

Through slides and practical demonstrations, participants were shown how to distinguish cancerous lumps from non-cancerous ones. Experts emphasised that proper biopsy and identification of appropriate markers are crucial for accurate diagnosis and selection of the most suitable treatment. Dr Sanjay Kumar, Professor in the Department of Pathology and Organising Secretary of the conference, urged people not to live in fear of disease but to confront it and seek timely treatment. Many people avoid even routine health checks, such as blood pressure and blood sugar tests, because they fear being put on long-term medication. This fear and mental stress, he said, could further contribute to health problems. “People often try to hide their illness, and that is where we fail,” he said.

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He said the conference brought together experts from radiation oncology, oncosurgery, radiology and pathology to discuss cancer diagnosis and management. Discussions were also held on the types of cancers occurring in Haryana, apart from those linked to BRCA-1 and BRCA-2. Dr Nisha Marwah said people often had the misconception that cancer was cured after removal of the breast, whereas in some cases breast tissue could remain.

Dr Rajneesh Kalra said that if there was even the slightest suspicion of cancer, patients should consult a specialist instead of a quack. Cancer can be completely cured if it is detected and treated in the early stages, Dr Kalra added.

Dr Vidu Kaushik, a former student of PGIMS, who is now a consultant pathologist in the US, shared new techniques with the participants.

“In the US, a doctor seeing 10 patients in a day is considered a very high number. Doctors there spend around 30 to 60 minutes with each patient. In India, despite limited resources, doctors are doing remarkably good work, and the government is also providing substantial facilities and support,” she said.