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Home / Haryana / Haryana's Pinjore gardens to be developed as wedding destination

Haryana's Pinjore gardens to be developed as wedding destination

A proposal has been prepared to undertake the restoration, renovation and modernisation of key tourist destinations

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:31 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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Visitors at the Yadavindra Garden, Pinjore. tribune photo: RAVI KUMAR
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The state Tourism Department is all set to renovate the historic Yadavindra Garden in Pinjore and the Tikkar Taal in Morni Hills at Rs 90 crore as per international standards.

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CM Nayab Singh Saini issued the directions during a review meeting held with senior officers of the department.

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A proposal has been prepared to undertake the restoration, renovation and modernisation of both key tourist destinations. The initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities and increase the state’s revenue, said a government spokesperson.

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In line with PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Wed in India’ vision, the CM said a modern ‘one-stop destination for weddings’ should be developed near Yadavindra Garden. The high-end wedding destination will feature convention and exhibition centres and a host of modern amenities.

In addition, a luxury hotel will be developed under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The hotel will feature a state-of-the-art rooftop helipad, enabling guests from across the country and abroad to fly in.

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The Commissioner and Secretary, Heritage and Tourism Department, Dr Amit Agrawal, said the architectural heritage would be preserved throughout the redevelopment process. Without altering the garden’s original character, several new attractions would be created to enhance the experience, including state-of-the-art musical fountains, a landscaped butterfly park and an aquarium. The garden’s illuminated landscape and enhanced night-time ambience are expected to become major attractions for tourists, he said.

The existing facilities at Tikkar Taal would be renovated to make it a premier destination for adventure enthusiasts.

The redevelopment will further include the upgrade of the adventure park, boating facilities and other tourist attractions, added a government spokesperson.

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